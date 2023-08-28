Name Regina King Net Worth $24 Million Salary $5 Million Monthly Income $0.5 Million Sources of Income Acting, Appearances, Endorsements, Directing Gender Female Date of Birth January 15, 1971 Age 52 Nationality United States of America Profession Actress

The decorated American actress, Regina King has had an illustrious career and is now worth a stunning $24 million, as per CA Knowledge. Best known for roles in movies like "Friday," "Jerry Maguire," and "Ray," the African-American performer has cemented her position as one of the best comedy actresses in Hollywood.

Regina King is a phenomenal actress and her primary source of income has always been acting. However, she also earns quite a bit from directing and endorsements.

Regina King's brand endorsements

King was the brand ambassador for the 2021 Cadillac Escalade and it's her largest endorsement to date.

Regina King's directorial career

King earns quite a lot from her directorial projects. Her first directorial work was an episode of "Southland" in 2013. She went on to direct six episodes of the BET drama series, "Being Mary Jane" and two episodes of the political drama series called "Scandal. She made her directorial film debut in 2020 with the period drama, "One Night in Miami" based on the play by Kemp Powers. The film bagged her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Director, which made her the second black woman ever to be nominated for the award.

Not much is known about King's assets. However, we do know that she owns several luxury properties, one of which is situated in the Beachwood Canyon area of Los Angeles. Regina paid $4.5 million for the mansion back in July of 2020. Apart from the real estate, she also has an elaborate car collection that includes cars like a Jaguar, an Aston Martin, and a Range Rover.

Net Worth in 2023 $24 Million Net Worth in 2022 $19 Million Net Worth in 2021 $16 Million Net Worth in 2020 $14 Million Net Worth in 2019 $12 Million Net Worth in 2018 $10 Million

Instagram 2.4 million followers Twitter 1 million followers

Regina King was born in Los Angeles on January 15, 1971, to Thomas King, an electrician, and Gloria King, a special education teacher. She had a younger sister named Reina. King gained attention at a young age when she began acting on the NBC sitcom "227" in which she played the role of Brenda Jenkins. Regina King got married to Ian Alexander Sr. in the year 1997 but their marriage ended in 2007. The two shared a son, Ian Alexander Jr. who was born in 1996 and was a disk jokey and recording artist. Unfortunately, he died by suicide on January 21, 2022, at the young age of 26.

Regina King bagged the Academy Awards in the year 2019 for her role in "If Beale Street Could Talk". She is also the recipient of the Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress, BET Award for Best Actress, NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress, Gotham Independent Film Tribute Award, Independent Spirit Robert Altman Award, Critics’ Choice Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress, Critics’ Choice Television Award for Best Supporting Actress, Glamour Woman of the Year Award, NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie and Satellite Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Regina King attends the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25, 2021, in Los Angeles, California | Getty Images | Chris Pizzello

Are Regina King and Sandra Bullock friends?

The two co-starred in "Miss Congeniality 2" and they are mostly acquaintances.

What happened to Regina King's son?

Her son, Ian Alexander Jr., unfortunately, passed away on 21 January 2022 by suicide.

Did Regina King feature in "What's Happening Now!!"?

King was not on the sitcom "What's Happening Now!!" However, her sister, Reina King was on the show.

