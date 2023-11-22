What Is Princess Marie-Chantal's Net Worth?

Name Princess Marie-Chantal Net Worth $2 Billion Gender Male Date of Birth Sep 17, 1968 Age 55 years Nationality London, England Profession Royals, Entrepreneur

Princess Marie-Chantal married Pavlos, Crown Prince in Greece, in 1995. Pavlos is the heir apparent to the defunct throne of Greece. She is also the founder and creative director of Marie-Chantal, an international children's wear brand that was founded in 2000. Princess Marie is a trustee of the Royal Academy Trust. Marie-Chantal was born to a wealthy father Robert Warren Miller, who is the founder of Duty Free Shops (DFS).

Marie-Chantal Miller was born in London, England, to Robert Warren Miller, an American-British businessman, and María Clara "Chantal" Pesantes Becerra, an Ecuadorian. Her older sibling Pia is the ex-wife of Christopher Getty, and her younger sister, Alexandra was married to Prince Alexander von Fürstenberg. Marie-Chantal was raised in Hong Kong, where she attended The Peak School. Later, she was sent to the Institut Le Rosey in Switzerland. In 1982, she was sent to the Ecole Active Bilingue Jeannine Manuel, Paris, where she studied until her senior year for which she moved to The Masters School in New York. After graduating, she attended the Academy of Arts for a year and began a degree in History of Art at New York University in 1993. She soon dropped out and a year later she was all set to marry the love of her life.

In 2000, she founded the luxury childrenswear brand Marie-Chantal and later published the book: "Manners Begin at Breakfast: Modern Etiquette for Families."

She was engaged to Pavlos, Crown Prince of Greece, who is the son of deposed King Constantine II and Queen Anne Marie. She later converted from Roman Catholicism to Greek Orthodoxy and took the name María in 1995 in a private Chrismation ceremony held at St Paul's Chapel in New York. Lady Elizabeth Anson and Robert Isabell planned her wedding. Marie Chantal wore a custom-made dress by Valentino, who is a dear friend of hers. The royal couple have five children, Princess Maria-Olympia, Prince Constantine-Alexios, Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Odysseus-Kimon, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros.

The Greek royals have five amazing homes in different parts of the world. Apart from houses in the main cities on both sides of the Atlantic, the family also has houses in holiday destinations like the Bahamas the Cotswolds, and Yorkshire. The family's London house is based in Chelsea and is worth around $2.5 million. The house was styled by interior designer François Catroux and features beautiful high ceilings with huge windows.

Their second house is located in Manhattan, New York features a grand staircase and a gorgeous chef's kitchen that serves as the backdrop to many of her Instagram posts. The family also spends a lot of time in the Cotswolds estate which features huge grounds and stunning views of the countryside. They are often found spending Christmas in another beautiful home that they own in the Bahamas. They also have a home in Yorkshire. This too is a country retreat that even has its hunting lodge.

What languages does Marie-Chantal speak?

She is fluent in English and French.

How Old is Marie-Chantal?

She is 55 years old.

