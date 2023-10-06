What Is Rapper Post Malone's Net Worth?

Name Post Malone aka Austin Richard Post Net worth $45 million Salary N/A Annual income N/A Sources of income Music, events, endorsements DOB July 4, 1995 Age 28 Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Rapper, singer, songwriter, guitarist, record producer

Rapper, singer, songwriter, guitarist and record producer Post Malone has an estimated net worth of $45 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Malone rose to fame with his genre-bending blend of hip-hop, pop and rock. His debut single, "White Iverson" in 2015, resonated with the listeners and became a top 20 hit on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Post Malone performs during 2021 Lollapalooza | Getty Images | Photo by Erika Goldring

Recently, Esquire Magazine debuted its new cover story featuring Post Malone. In the interview, the rapper talked about his new album Austin and shared an interesting incident where he almost lost his $600,000 diamond fang. Malone described that he had dropped the tooth ornament in a sewer in Rome while eating Chicken McNuggets. However, he was able to retrieve it with the help of some DIY tools.

Introducing the first cover star of Esquire’s 90th anniversary issue, @PostMalone. The hitmaker has more ten-million-selling singles than anyone else, and everyone seems to love him. How the hell did he pull that off? @daveholmes writes: https://t.co/Ed6WNnmofu pic.twitter.com/N4bGQ5BTq0 — Esquire (@esquire) October 2, 2023

Malone is perhaps best known for breaking Michael Jackson's 34-year-old record for most weeks on Billboard's Top R&B and Hip-Hop Albums chart. Malone’s "Stoney" in 2018 reached its 77th week on the chart while Jackson's "Thriller" made the chart for 76 weeks. Some of Malone's collaborations include the track "Sunflower" with Swae Lee for the 2018 film "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," "Goodbyes" featuring Young Thug, and 2023's "What You Say" with YoungBoy Never Broke Again.

Malone receives more royalties as compared to other artists as he is the principal songwriter of his projects. He makes about $500,000 per concert and his earnings from touring are estimated to be $1.3 million per city in the same year. Malone earned $60 million from his various sources in 2019-20.

Malone has also signed sponsorship deals with HyperX, True Religion, and Bud Light. His Bud Light partnership has been earning him millions. He has appeared in a Super Bowl ad for the brand and performed at various Bud Light events such as their “Bud Light: Dive Bar concerts.” He has also released a limited-time fashion collection with the brand that went on sale in August 2019.

Malone majorly invested in the collective esports and gaming company Envy Gaming and later became a co-owner. He is also known to have designed the exterior of a Raising Canes restaurant in Midvale, Utah. Further, he has his music festival, “Posty Fest,” which was sold out in its debut year 2018, even before the lineup was announced.

Malone currently lives in Los Angeles, California. However, he has a massive and famous property in Utah as well. The $3,093,750 property spans 13,000 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. In a 2017 interview featured on the H3 Podcast, Malone revealed that he planned to turn the house into an apocalypse-proof bunker with underground quarters.

Instagram 24.8 million Twitter 7 million Facebook 13 million YouTube 25.9 million

Malone was reportedly in a three-year relationship with Ashlen Diaz. The two split in 2018 and later in 2022, Malone revealed he was engaged and had welcomed a daughter into the world with his fiancée.

2020 iHeartRadio Music Award: Male Artist of the Year

2020 iHeartRadio Music Award: Most Thumbed Up Song of the Year For "Sunflower"

2020 iHeartRadio Music Award: Most Thumbed Up Artist of the Year

2019 American Music Award: Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop For "Hollywood's Bleeding"

2018 American Music Award: Favorite Male Artist - Pop/Rock

2018 American Music Award: Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop For "Beerbongs & Bentleys"

How old is Post Malone?

Post Malone is 28 years old.

Does Post Malone have kids?

In 2022, the rapper revealed on “The Howard Stern Show” that he welcomed a child with his fiancée.

Is Post Malone married?

No, Post Malone has never been married.

What is Post Malone’s net worth?

Post Malone has an estimated net worth of $45 million as of October 2023.

