What is Gerard Piqué's net worth?

A long-standing Spanish defender, Piqué has given soccer fans many moments to celebrate during his entire career to attract a net worth of $80 milliom. He has been a part of the National Spanish Team and has played for clubs like FC Barcelone and Manchester United. He has been dubbed one of the world's highest-paid athletes and his brother Marc is also an accomplished soccer player who has represented Spain at the international level. The brothers started playing the sport at the early age of 10 for the local side Unió Esportiva Mataró.

The student from La Masia showed amazing talents and soon the English Giants Manchester United spotted him and signed him to their youth system back in 2004, and Piqué hasn't looked back since.

Gerard Piqué's salary

Back in 2018, Piqué was tagged the highest-paid defender in the world with a salary $2,08,049 salary.

Piqué's business ventures

Apart from being a celebrated soccer player, he is also the founder and President of Kosmos Holding, an investment group that signed a $3 billion partnership with the International Tennis Federation to transform the Davis Cup. With the help of this group, he has managed to buy two Spanish clubs, FC Andorra and Gimnàstic Manresa.

Piqué's endorsement deals

Apart from the hefty salary he also earns quite a lot through his endorsement deals with brands like Adidas, Gatorade, and other brands like Laureus Foundations, etc. According to a Forbes report from 2017, he earned a whopping $3 million just from endorsements.

Given the fact that the soccer player isn't with the famous singer Shakira anymore, Piqué's real estate is a bit blurry since they together bought a $5.4 million mansion in Barcelona in 2015. In the same year, he bought land in Costa del Sol for around $20 million with plans to build a luxury hotel on the plot. The project soon became complicated when 250 graves were found on the plot, as per Mirror.

Born on February 2nd, 1987 in Barcelona, Spain, Gerard Piqué Bernabeu was raised in a Catalan family. His grandfather had served as the vice president of Barcelona FC and he joined the team as a defensive midfielder when he was just a teenager. He soon went to Manchester United before returning to his hometown club on a $5 million contract.

Piqué met Colombian singer Shakira while shooting the video for her song "Waka Waka," which was the official song of the 2010 World Cup. They started dating in 2011 and had two children together. However last year, rumors that Piqué was having an affair with a much younger woman named Clara Chia Marti, led to the couple parting ways, after which Piqué made the relationship with his new girlfriend official on Instagram. Shakira hit out at him with a diss track which went viral early in 2023.

Gerard Piqué has bagged almost all the major trophies in his career including the World Cup which Spain won back in 2010. He has also been part of the Champions League winning sides four times. Apart from these, he has also won the club World Cup thrice and has been the Spanish champion nine times. Back in 2009, he was honored with the Don Balón Award in the category of Best Breakthrough Performance.

Who Is Piqué New Girlfriend?

His new girlfriend is Clara Chia Marti who is a private person with most of her details under wraps.

Did Piqué and Shakira Break Up?

Yes, the pair split up after Shakira found out about Piqué's affair.

Were Piqué and Shakira Married?

No, the pair never got married, but were in a relationship for 12 years.

