Domino's Doesn't Need An Address To Bring Your Pizza | Here's What's Pinpoint Delivery

Domino's doesn't need your address to deliver your pizza to you. Not anymore. The pizza giant is launching "anywhere" delivery via its app. This system lets the pizza cravers get their pizzas by simply dropping a pin on the map.

The service is being called Pinpoint Delivery and is coming at a time when people might be ordering from locations like the beach or park where their exact location is difficult to find.

Customers will be able to track their order once their pin has been dropped on the map, and when the delivery executive reaches the vicinity, a service is activated that gives a "visual signal" to help them find the customer, Domino's said.

"No address? No problem. With Domino's Pinpoint Delivery, customers can get their favorite menu items just about wherever their adventure takes them – whether they're soaking up the sun at a beach or having a picnic with friends in the park. Domino's Pinpoint Delivery makes enjoying pizza more accessible than ever, " the statement said.

Pexels | Polina Tankilevitch

The pizza giant has been experimenting with different ways to deliver pizza. In 2021, the company tested out its pizza-delivery robot cards and also implemented voice ordering through Apple's Carplay technology, as per CNBC.

The pandemic accelerated tech adoption, and businesses started leveraging the capabilities of technology to better their scope. Let's take a look at the latest technologies that are being integrated into the food business.

Pexels | Maksim Goncharenok

Artificial Intelligence is better at both retaining information regarding your order as well as upselling. Sometimes better than humans.

Another amazing technology is geofencing. The tech uses GPS to create virtual proximity in a real geographical area. The restaurants can track the customers traveling to the restaurants. The technology is revolutionary in cutting wait time by increasing the coordination between cooking and customer location. Geofencing also helps deliver the food at the preferred temperature and quality.

Digital Kitchen Boards

Kitchen Display Systems (KDS) is fundamentally a digital menu that helps the kitchen staff streamline all operations The kitchen display is linked to the outlet's point of sale systems and gets activated as soon as the order is placed.

As per Forbes, Patrick Doyle, the CEO of Dominos Pizza, said they are basically a tech company that happens to sell pizza. The company has been relentless when it comes to innovating and building one of the best technology infrastructures in the F&B industry.

The company has maintained a strong delivery system for years and refuses to offload the services to any third party.

Doyle became the CEO of the company in 2010 when the company was experiencing some turbulence. As per Harvard Business Review, the company became the second largest pizza chain in the world from a poor $8.76 per share back in 2010.

Doyle worked on two segments in efforts to reinvent the brand -- Delivery and The Pizza. Soon after Doyle joined the company, the pizza chain ran an ad campaign that got traction for being extremely bold. The ad featured negative comments on the pizza, and the CEO appeared in the ad and promised to "work days, nights, and weekends."

The company generates over 65% of sales via digital platforms like Google Home, Facebook Messenger, Amazon Echo, and Apple Watch, as per Restaurant Technology News.

