Retired professional football player, professional wrestler, and podcast host, Pat McAfee has an estimated net worth of $60 million as of June, according to Celebrity Net Worth. McAfee is best known for hosting "The Pat McAfee Show" podcast, where he discusses sports, shares anecdotes, and interviews high-profile guests.

Pat McAfee speaks on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Lawrie

McAfee’s NFL career kicked off when he was drafted #222 overall by the Indianapolis Colts in the 2009 NFL Draft. He spent his entire NFL career with the Colts from 2009 to 2016 and he made the Pro Bowl in 2014 and 2016. However, he struggled with injuries and after three knee surgeries in four seasons, Pat retired from football, in 2017.

Pat McAfee #1 of the Indianapolis Colts kicks off during an NFL game | Getty Images | Photo by Tom Dahlin

From his NFL career, Pat earned over $15 million from salary and bonuses. His biggest contract was a 5-year $14 million deal plus $5 million in guarantees, which he signed in 2014.

Pat McAfee's business ventures

After his retirement, Pat joined Barstool Sports and launched "The Pat McAfee Show" for Barstool's channel on Sirius. He left Barstool Sports in 2018 and launched Pat McAfee Inc. (PMI). PMI then went on to launch four self-produced podcasts including "The Pat McAfee Show 2.0" and "The Pod".

Former NFL player Adam "Pacman" Jones speaks to Pat McAfee on radio row ahead of Super Bowl LVII | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Lawrie

In 2021 Pat signed a highly lucrative deal with FanDuel. As per Celebrity Net Worth, his contract was a four-year deal with an option to opt out after the third year. It paid him about $30 million per year double his entire NFL career earnings.

Pat McAfee speaks during his show on Media Row for the Super Bowl LVI | Getty Images | Photo by Cooper Neill

Despite the high-paying deal, McAfee walked away from it in 2023 to join ESPN. As per reports, he signed a 5-year, $85 million contract which works out to be $17 million per year for him. As a part of the deal, he got to keep the Pat McAfee Show on YouTube with his crew intact.

Apart from this, McAfee has also worked as a pro wrestling analyst appearing on the panel and as a wrestler at WWE's “NXT TakeOver: New Orleans” and “NXT TakeOver: Chicago” in 2018.

McAfee got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Samantha Ludy in 2019 after he dramatically proposed to her. The two got married in 2020. The couple are parents to a daughter.

We can’t wait to be parents to a little human🤍🤍 only a few more weeks until baby girls debut @PatMcAfeeShow pic.twitter.com/0IU75F6SwQ — Samantha McAfee (@MrsMcAfeeShow) April 20, 2023

McAfee has been involved in a controversy that skyrocketed his popularity in Indianapolis. He was arrested for drunkenly trying to swim across a canal and he turned into a local hero after the incident was covered by local news.

McAfee bought a $925,000, 12-acre property in Indianapolis in 2015 as per Celebrity Net Worth. The estate features a 10,600-square-foot mansion with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The estate also includes a horse barn, a pasture, a creek, a basketball court, and a pool along with a four-car garage, a home theatre, and a billiards room, among other amenities.

How old is Pat McAfee?

Pat McAfee is 36 years old.

How much does Pat McAfee make per year?

As per reports, Pat McAfee is estimated to make about $17 million annually, as per his ESPN deal.

Who is Pat McAfee engaged to?

Pat McAfee, got engaged to his long-term girlfriend Samantha Ludy, and the two got married in 2020.

What is Pat McAfee’s net worth?

Pat McAfee has an estimated net worth of $60 million as of June 2023.

