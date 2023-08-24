Name Nikki Haley Net Worth $8 million Salary $300,000- + Gender Female DOB January 20, 1972 Age 51 Years Nationality American Profession Former Governor of South Carolina

What is Nikki Haley's net worth?

Nikki Haley, an American politician, diplomat, businesswoman, and author, who gained recognition as the Governor of South Carolina, holds a net worth of $8 million, as per Forbes. She is currently in the news for her bid to become the presidential candidate of the Republican Party.

Image Source: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Representations and salary

During her term in the South Carolina House of Representatives (2005-2011), Haley potentially earned about $11,000 annually, well below the national average for the position. As the Governor of South Carolina (2011-2017), she received a fixed salary of $106,078 per year.

Haley's role as a U.N. ambassador came with an annual salary averaging around $37,328, according to Yahoo Finance. However, sources such as the Post and Courier suggested her ambassadorial earnings might have been closer to $180,000 a year. In 2017, reports indicated she had substantial debt, including over $525,000. This included credit card balances of $25,000 to $65,000 on two cards, along with a mortgage and a line of credit carrying balances between $250,000 and $500,000.

Image Source: Al Drago/Getty Images

Financial disclosures

In late 2018, a financial disclosure showed that Haley and her husband potentially had a net worth of negative $1 million due to loans taken for a vacation home and tuition. However, it turned around by May 2023's disclosure, as she earned between $1 million and $12 million from speaking engagements the previous year, with fees per speech ranging from $100,000 to $1 million. The filing also revealed earnings of $100,000 to $1 million in royalties from her 2022 book "If You Want Something Done," as well as similar amounts in consulting fees. Additionally, Haley holds valuable stock in companies like Boeing and United Homes.

Image Source: Megan Varner/Getty Images

Real Estate

In October 2019, Nikki and Michael Haley purchased a home on Kiawah Island, South Carolina, for $2.4 million.

Career highlights

Born Nimrata Nikki Randhawa in 19702, Haley began her career at FCR Corporation in waste management, later becoming CFO in her family's clothing business. In 2004, she ventured into politics, joining the South Carolina House of Representatives and served as the 116th governor of South Carolina from 2011 to 2017, followed by a term as the 29th U.S. ambassador to the United Nations from 2017 to 2018.

Early Life

Haley was raised by parents Indian immigrant parents Ajit and Raj Randhawa, who left their comfortable life in India for better opportunities in the US. They settled in Bamberg, South Carolina in 1969, where her father became a professor and her mother started the clothing business Exotica International in 1976. Haley graduated with a bachelor's degree in accounting from Clemson University in 1994.

Image Source: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

