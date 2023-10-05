Name Nicky Hilton Net Worth $100 Million Gender Female Date of Birth October 5, 1983 Age 39 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Fashion designer, Model, Businessperson, Designer, Actor, Presenter

Nicky Hilton is an American businesswoman, fashion model, socialite, celebutante, heiress and fashion designer. Nicky Hilton has a net worth of $100 million as of October 2023, per Celebrity Net Worth. Although Nicky Hilton first emerged on the scene as a somewhat more subdued version of her sister, Paris, she has since distanced herself even further from the general hysteria of celebrity culture, preferring to stay out of the public eye and focus on family life for the most part. Since 2015, Hilton has been married to James Rothschild, who is an heir to the Rothschild family banking dynasty which is rumored to be the richest family in the world.

View this post on Instagram

Business ventures & modeling

Nicky Hilton, venturing into fashion design in 2004, initiated her career with a clothing line. She crafted handbags for Samantha Thavasa, later launching another line named Nicholai. Expanding her influence, a jewelry line debuted in 2010. In 2014, a collaboration with eLuxe resulted in a ten-piece collection alongside the release of her fashion-oriented book, "365 Style." The following year, Hilton designed a capsule handbag collection for Linea Pelle and collaborated with Smashbox on a cosmetics line. From 2017 to 2019, she collaborated with Tolani for various collections, and in 2019, she partnered with French Sole for her inaugural footwear collection. Besides her design ventures, Hilton has modeled for brands like Antz Pantz and featured in fashion publications such as Lucire.

Image Source: Nicky Hilton Instagram

Hotel industry and court lawsuit

Nicky delved into the hotel industry, initially partnering with investors. However, legal disputes arose when she objected to using her name, leading to a federal court lawsuit against her partner in 2007. In turn, she faced a countersuit for breach of contract.

Nicky Hilton's familial connections position her at the intersection of two of the world's wealthiest families. As an heiress to the Hilton family's century-old hotel empire, she descends from Conrad Hilton, who, with a $5,000 investment in 1919, grew the business significantly, acquiring iconic properties like the Waldorf Astoria. However, most of the family fortune was directed to the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, a charitable entity, per Conrad's wishes. The Hilton family lost control of the company when Blackstone bought it for $26 billion in 2007. Through her marriage to James Rothschild, Nicky Hilton is also tied to the Rothschild family, known for its historic wealth originating from international banking established by Mayer Amschel Rothschild in the 1700s. Despite a decline in wealth in the 20th century, the family remains involved in diverse industries, contributing to an estimated combined net worth ranging from $400 billion to potentially $1 trillion. The Rothschilds are recognized for their influence and affluence, even as their affairs are often veiled in secrecy.

In 2013, reports surfaced that Nicky Hilton sold an apartment in Hollywood Hills for $2.625 million. Notably, she acquired the property in 2007 for an estimated $2.8 to $3 million, resulting in a notable financial loss on her initial investment.

Nicky Hilton Rothschild attends the 2023 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic /Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Instagram 1.5 million followers Facebook 711K followers Twitter 656.8K followers

Nicky Hilton's initial marriage in 2004 was a spontaneous Las Vegas affair with childhood friend Todd Meisner but it ended in annulment after just three months. In 2011, at socialite Petra Ecclestone's wedding, Nicky Hilton met James Rothschild, leading to a relationship that culminated in their engagement in 2014. Their opulent 2015 wedding at Kensington Palace featured Hilton arriving in a $77,000 Valentino Haute Couture gown. Paris Hilton (her sister), serving as the maid of honor, described the event as a "fairy tale." The couple welcomed their first child in 2016 and a second in 2017.

Image Source: Nicky Hilton | Instagram

FAQs

Who is richer–Paris or Nikki?

Nicky Hilton's net worth is just over a tenth of her sister's enormous net worth. Paris has amassed immense wealth through her various business enterprises.

How many kids does Niki Hilton have?

Nicky Hilton Rothschild shares daughters Lily-Grace Victoria, 6, and Theodora "Teddy" Marilyn, 5, and a son born in July 2022 with husband James Rothschild.

How did Nicky Hilton make her money?

Nicky Hilton started her career as a fashion designer in 2004 with her own clothing line. She then designed handbags for Samantha Thavasa before starting another line called Nicholai. In 2010, she launched a jewelry line.

