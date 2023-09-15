Name Mark Ruffalo Networth $35 Million Annual Income $15 Million+ Salary $13 million+ Source of Income Acting, Endorsements DOB Nov 22, 1967 Age 55 years Gender Male Profession Actor, Film Producer, Film director, Screenwriter Nationality United States of America

Mark Ruffalo, the American actor, director, producer, and screenwriter, has carved an illustrious career in Hollywood, amassing a net worth of an impressive $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. This wealth reflects not only his financial success but also his substantial contributions to the entertainment industry. Ruffalo's journey to stardom has been marked by resilience, talent, and a commitment to his craft.

Mark Ruffalo speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit /Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

What are Mark Ruffalo's sources of income?

Ruffalo's income primarily derives from his involvement in the entertainment industry. He has portrayed a wide range of characters on both screen and stage, captivating audiences with his performances. From early roles in films like "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" to his iconic portrayal of Dr. Bruce Banner/The Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ruffalo's diverse roles have added growth to his net worth.

Mark Ruffalo's salary has seen considerable growth over the years, particularly as he took on the role of the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here's a breakdown of his earnings for some of his most notable movies:

"The Avengers" - $3 million

"Avengers: Age of Ultron" - $3 million

"Thor: Ragnarok" - $3 million

"Avengers: Infinity War" - $15 million

"Avengers: Endgame" - $15 million

"She-Hulk: Attorney at Law" - $200,000 per episode

Actor Mark Ruffalo during the Emerald City Comic Con 'Mean and Green: The Mark Ruffalo Spotlight" / Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo's environmental advocacy

Mark Ruffalo has been a passionate advocate for addressing climate change. He co-founded "The Solutions Project" which promotes renewable energy solutions and launched "Water Defense" to protect clean water sources. Ruffalo also actively engages in campaigns against hydraulic fracturing (fracking) and champions the transition to a sustainable energy future. His influential voice in Hollywood and social media platforms amplifies environmental issues, urging global action. Ruffalo's dedication to the environment has made him a prominent figure in the fight against climate change, inspiring others to join the cause for a greener, healthier planet.

Beyond his net worth, Mark Ruffalo has made strategic real estate investments. In 2004, he acquired a Hollywood Hills home for $1.65 million, later selling it to Zoey Deschanel. He also owned a 19th-century Brooklyn townhouse, which he sold in 2017 for $3.125 million. Additionally, there were rumors of him considering the purchase of a $10 million Upper West Side townhouse in 2018.

2022 $36 Million 2023 $40 Million

Twitter 8.2 million followers Instagram 20.6 million followers

Mark Ruffalo's personal life has been intertwined with his career. He married Sunrise Coigney in 2000 and they have three children together. Coigney's support during Ruffalo's low points in his career has been instrumental in his success.

His contributions to the entertainment industry have not gone unnoticed. Ruffalo has received numerous awards and accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award for his role in "A Normal Heart" and nominations for Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor on three separate occasions.

