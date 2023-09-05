Name Mario Lopez Net worth $35 Million Salary $8-10 Million Gender Male DOB Oct 10, 1973 Age 49 years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Television Show Host, Author, Singer, Television producer

Mario Lopez, a famous American actor and TV host, is worth an estimated $35 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. Even though a lot of time has passed, people still remember him most for playing A.C. Slater on the popular '90s show "Saved by the Bell". Mario started in local plays and TV ads before getting small roles on TV shows. Mario was also the host of MTV's "America's Best Dance Crew" and MTV's "Top Pop Group".

Image Source: Mario Lopez speaks onstage during Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jr. / Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

When Mario Lopez was hosting "Extra" at its height, he was earning $6 million each year. Then, in July 2019, he switched to "Access Hollywood" and got a raise to $8 million annually. Earlier in 1989, Mario Lopez earned a per-episode salary of $3,500 for his role in "Saved by the Bell."

Mario Lopez's books

Mario Lopez authored several books throughout his career, such as "Mario Lopez Knockout Fitness" in 2008, "Extra Lean" in 2010, and "Extra Lean Family" in 2012. "Extra Lean" even achieved New York Times Bestseller status. These books primarily revolve around topics related to weight loss and fitness. In 2011, he also wrote a children's book titled "Mario and Baby Gia," which explores his relationship with his daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mario Lopez (@mariolopez)

In 1994, at the age of 21, Mario purchased a modest home in Burbank, California, for $240,000. He later sold this home for a little over $1 million in mid-2022. In 2004, Mario acquired a second home in Burbank for $1.25 million, which he sold in December 2022 for $2.09 million. From August 2010 until mid-2022, his main residence was a Spanish-style house in Glendale, CA, which he bought for $1.95 million. He listed this property for sale in August 2022 at $6.5 million and also offered it for rent at $25,000 per month. Eventually, in April 2023, he sold this house for $4.55 million. In July 2022, Mario purchased a 9,000-square-foot mansion in the LA suburb of La Cañada Flintridge for $9.4 million.

Instagram 2.2 million followers Facebook 1.1 million followers Twitter 1.3 million followers

Mario Lopez married Ali Landry in 2004, but their marriage was annulled shortly after due to alleged infidelity. He dated Karina Smirnoff from 2006 to 2008. In 2010, he had a daughter with Courtney Mazza, whom he met while performing in "A Chorus Line." They got married in 2012 and have two more sons.

Lopez is into boxing and has a purple belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. In 2022, he became the manager of the revived Puerto Rican boy band Menudo, and in 2023, they released their first single under his guidance, titled "Mi Amore."

Image Source: Actor Mario Lopez poses for a portrait circa 1989 in Los Angeles City/ Photo by Dianna Whitley/Getty Images

Where can I watch "Mario Lopez: Saved by the Baby"?

Right now you can watch "Mario Lopez: Saved by the Baby" on Amazon Prime.

How did Mario Lopez make his money?

With a net worth of $35 million, Mario Lopez is a renowned American actor, television host, and spokesperson.

What is Mario Lopez most famous for?

Mario is probably best known to youngsters, however, as A.C. Slater from NBC's popular 1980s teen comedy series "Saved by the Bell" (1989).