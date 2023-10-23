Name Lucy Liu Net Worth $16 million DOB 2 December 1968 Age 54 years Gender Female Profession Actor, producer, model, artist, voice Actor Nationality American

With appearances in movies across genres including "Charlie's Angels," "Set it Up," and "Shazam," accomplished American actress Lucy Liu has earned a $16 million net worth in little more than three decades. Trained in voice, fine arts, and acting, she first appeared as a waitress on "Beverly Hills, 90210" in 1990, after juggling a job in the food service sector and auditions. Further stints on TV included small parts in "X-Files" and "ER," before Liu appeared in Tom Cruise's "Jerry McGuire." She was restricted to ethnic roles, but thanks to her talent, she broke out of the mold and played crucial roles in "Ally McBeal" and "Elementary." Her martial arts training, as well as passions for skiing and rock climbing, also helped her bag roles in several action flicks such as "Kill Bill."

What are Lucy Liu's sources of income?

Although she has earned most of her wealth from acting, Liu also has other sources of income including voice acting and brand endorsements. During the early period of her career, Liu not only honed her craft in the theater but also began booking small roles in various film and television projects. Beyond showbiz, Liu has also continued to create artworks that supplement her income, and she endorses an Italian footwear brand Bruno Magli, for which she has also designed shoes. As an artist, she has also published a book with 72 of her original artworks.

She received critical acclaim, including a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for "Ally McBeal."

Real estate and other assets

In her hometown of New York City, Liu made notable property acquisitions including a 1,816-square-foot residence in a townhouse-style boutique, not far from Union Square, for approximately $2 million. Just a year later, in 2006, she added to her real estate portfolio by acquiring a second unit of a similar size in the same building for $2.05 million. What makes this investment particularly distinctive is that both units are vertically aligned, affording Liu the unique advantage of owning two full floors in the townhome.

Personal life

Beyond her professional achievements, Lucy Liu's personal life is also noteworthy. She is a single parent to her child, Rockwell, who was born in 2015 through a gestational surrogate.

Awards and recognition

Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Action Team (Internet Only) for "Charlie's Angels" (2001). Blockbuster Entertainment Award for Favorite Supporting Actress - Action for "Shanghai Noon" (2001). Critics Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble for "Chicago" (2003). MTV Movie Award for Best Villain for "Kill Bill: Vol. 1" (2004). MTV Movie Award for Best On-Screen Team for "Charlie's Angels" (2001).

FAQs

Why does Lucy Liu use the pseudonym "Yu Ling" for her art?

Lucy Liu uses the name "Yu Ling" for her art to separate her artistic endeavors from her acting career.

How did Lucy Liu contribute to breast cancer awareness?

After facing a breast cancer scare in 1991, Lucy Liu became a spokesperson for the Lee National Denim Day fundraisers, raising awareness and funds for breast cancer research.

What's special about Lucy Liu's art book, "Seventy Two"?

"Seventy-Two" is inspired by the "72 Names of God" and features 72 original art pieces.

