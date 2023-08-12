 Steady Career Helped Kid Rock Amass $150 Million as He Struck a Chord With Fans

Kid Rock the popular rapper and singer who has been active since the 80s was recently in the headlines for featuring in the SummerSlam Cold Open. The celebrated artist is also known for being outspoken about his politics. He recently joined the mega protest against beer brand Bud Light, criticizing the firm for collaborating with a transgender influencer. Rock posted a 35-second clip, in which he was seemingly annoyed and shot multiple bud light cans with a machine gun. He openly supports the GOP and was one of the few celebrities who backed Donald Trump's 2016 presidential bid.

LIVE FROM DETROIT… Tune into @WWE #SummerSlam This Saturday night 8pmET/5pm PST on @Peacock where yours truly narrated the open of the show! LET'S RIDE! pic.twitter.com/hmELRnuh5R — KidRock (@KidRock) August 4, 2023

The singer, multi-instrumentalist, and rapper rose to fame when he was just 17 years old. Rock became an instant sensation in Detroit, all thanks to the deal he signed with Jive Records for his debut album, Grits Sandwiches for Breakfast. Here's a look at the 52-year-old artist's fortune, which is primarily derived from his EPs and concert tours.

Getty Images | Ethan Miller

Kid Rock is worth a cool $150 million as of August 2023, as per Celebrity Net Worth. He amassed this wealth over the span of 30 years from his music and tour sales.

Kid Rock enjoyed a successful run in the 90s before disappearing for a while only to return to the limelight with his fifth album Devil Without a Cause. Since then, he has managed to stay relevant and has sold over 23.5 million copies in the states and an additional 27.5 million across the globe.

In addition to his three-decade-long music career, he has also been featured in various films and TV programs including, The Howard Stern Show, Joe Dirt, and Biker Boys.

Kid Rock's annual income is close to $36 Million, which trickles in from music platforms like Spotify which pays him $17 million, Apple Music which pays $15 million, Amazon which fetches him $8 million and some other platforms that account for $12 Million, as per CA Knowledge.

Personal life

Getty Images | Stephen Lovekin

Robert James Ritchie aka Kid Rock was born in Michigan on January 17, 1971. He was born into an affluent family and his father owned multiple car dealerships. Rock went to Romeo School and developed an interest in the world of Hip Hop in the 80s. After teaching himself how to rap, he started performing on the local scene in and around Detroit.

Rock paid around $11 million for a Balinese-style mansion in Malibu, California. He later sold the mansion for $9.5 after originally listing it for $13.5 million. He owned another property inside the equestrian compound just outside of Detroit, and a mansion in front of a lake in the city's suburb.

Apart from this, Rock also has a 70-acre property in the Nashville suburbs and an oceanfront home in Jupiter, Florida, which he acquired for $3.2 million.

Getty Images | Rick Diamond

Apart from an elaborate real estate portfolio, Rock also has an impressive stock portfolio and car collection. His $28 million investment portfolio has 10 stocks including, AT&T, FedEx, Microsoft, PepsiCo, and Qualcomm. Apart from this, he also has cash reserves worth more than $27 million, as per CA Knowledge.

Kid Rock also has a Lamborghini Aventador that costs a whopping $1 million and a Bugatti Veyron, for which he paid $2 million. He also owns a Porsche 911, Porsche 911, and a Tesla Model 3.

