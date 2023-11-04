MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

Actor Kevin Kline has Delivered Pivotal Performances From Stage to Screen; Here's His Net Worth

By Komal Banchhor
Published on : 21:30 PST, Nov 3, 2023
Kevin Kline attends "Present Laughter" cast meet and greet at The Royal Suite/ Photo by Jenny Anderson/Getty Images

 

Name Kevin Kline 
Net Worth $35 Million
Salary $3 Million
Annual Income $8 Million
Source of Income Acting
DOB Oct 24, 1947
Age 76 years old
Gender Male
Profession Actor, voice actor
Nationality American

Remembered for appearances in films such as "Wild Wild West" and "French Kiss," Kevin Kline is a highly acclaimed American actor, comedian, and voice artist whose impressive net worth stands at $35 million. His illustrious career has spanned the realms of theater, film, and voice acting, ever since he went across the country performing Shakespeare at an early age. He has voiced characters in animated movies such as "The Road to El Dorado" and "The Hunchback of Notre Dame," and has also won Tony Awards for his work in theatre. He is also well known for movies such as "The Big Chill" and "A Fish Called Wanda," for which he bagged an Oscar for Actor in a Supporting Role.

With roles in iconic movies, animated films and on stage as well, acting has remained the mains source of income for Kevin Kline in his career spanning more than 40 years. 

Kevin Kline appears to promote
Kevin Kline appears to promote "Present Laughter"/Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images

Kline's total assets encompass not only his net worth but also his real estate holdings and valuable possessions. The actor owns a substantial primary residence on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, where he resides with his family.

Year Earnings
2021 $26 Million
2022 $30 Million
2023 $35 Million

Kevin Kline's personal life has been intertwined with his successful career. He met actress Phoebe Cates in 1983, and the couple began dating in 1985. They exchanged vows in 1989, and their enduring love has led to a happy family life. They have two children together, and their daughter, Greta Kline, has ventured into music as the frontwoman of the band Frankie Cosmos.

Actor Kevin Kline speaks on stage during 2015 New York Film Critics Circle Awards at TAO Downtown on January 4, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
Actor Kevin Kline speaks on stage during 2015 New York Film Critics Circle Awards/ Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

 

An Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his role in "A Fish Called Wanda."

Three Tony Awards, showcasing his stage excellence.

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in recognition of his contributions to the film industry.

Induction into the American Theatre Hall of Fame in 2003, acknowledging his remarkable achievements in theater.

What is Kevin Kline's most famous film role?

Kevin Kline's most famous film role is arguably his portrayal of Otto in the comedy classic "A Fish Called Wanda," for which he won an Academy Award.

Does Kevin Kline still perform in theater productions?

Yes, despite his extensive film career, Kevin Kline remains actively involved in theater productions and continues to grace the stage.

