Date of Birth January 31, 1977 Age 46 Nationality American Profession Actress

Kerry Washington, the American actress is known for her role in the "Fantastic Four" series and shows such as "Scandal" and "Little Fires Everywhere." She rose to fame in the ABC telefilm "Magical Make-Over" which was followed by many appearances which contributed to her current towering net worth of $50 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Kerry Washington has reportedly earned a lot from her role in the show created by Shonda Rhimes, "Scandal." Apart from this, she also earns from many endorsement deals.

Salary

In the initial season of the show "Scandal," Washington was earning $80,000 per episode, which was around $1.5 million per season. At the peak of the series, she was earning a stunning $250,000, which was around $4.5 million per season. She also earned quite a lot from the Hulu show "Little Fires Everywhere"—a whopping $1.1 million per episode for the first season. In total, she made $13 million in 2016, then $11 million in 2017, and $12 million in 2018.

Brand endorsements

She tops her already impressive earnings through an amazing partnership with renowned brands like Mavado, Apple Music, and Neutrogena.

Kerry Washington invested in a home in Los Angeles for $1.9 million in 2013. Washington and her husband, Nnamdi Asomugha sold the house in 2016 for $2.7 million. The couple bought their second home in Beverly Hills for $6.75 million. The house sits in an extremely private place in Beverly Hills. A year later they bought the adjacent home for $4 million giving them an even more private gated community. They also own another apartment in Manhattan Beach and another house in New York which were bought before the two met each other.

Net Worth in 2023 $50 Million Net Worth in 2022 $47 Million Net Worth in 2021 $45 Million Net Worth in 2020 $37 Million Net Worth in 2019 $37 Million Net Worth in 2018 $33 Million

Instagram 7.3 million followers Facebook 6.4 million followers Twitter 5.4 million followers

Kerry Washington was born on January 31, 1977, in New York City. She comes from a well-off family of Earl Washington, who was a real estate broker. Her parents were not originally from New York but moved there before her birth. Washington first got engaged to actor David Moscow in 2004 but the two broke up and she married NFL player Nnamdi Asomugha. The couple now has a daughter and a son.

Kerry Washington has won several awards in these years. She is a Primetime Emmy Award winner and has also received the NAACP Award five times. Kerry is also a recipient of the BET Awards that she won in 2013 for her roles in "Scandal" and "Django Unchained." She bagged the Black Reel Award once in 2002 and again in 2003. Apart from this, she has also been awarded the Teen Choice Awards in 2001 for "Save the Last Dance."

Who is Kerry Washington's father?

She is the daughter of well-known real estate broker, Earl Washington.

What is Kerry Washington's most famous role?

She is best known for playing Olivia Pope in "Scandal".

Was Kerry Washington in "Django Unchained?"

Yes, she plays the wife of Jamie Foxx's character in Quentin Tarantino's famous movie, "Django Unchained".

