What Is Adult Entertainment Star Kendra Lust's Net Worth?

Name Kendra Lust Net Worth $3 Million Source of Income Adult films DOB Sep 18, 1978 Age 45 years Gender Female Profession Adult film actress, Director Nationality American

Also Read: What Is 'Shark Tank' Judge Robert Herjavec's Net Worth?

American adult film actress and director Kendra Lust boasts a net worth of $3 million. Before her career in the adult entertainment world, Lust worked as a nurse for seven years. She funded her college education by working as a stripper and later ventured into webcam modeling.

Kendra Lust/GettyImages/Photo by Gabe Ginsberg

Lust's primary sources of income is her career in the adult film industry. With over 120 acting credits to her name, she has established herself as a prominent figure in the field. Lust diversified her income streams by launching her talent agency, Society 15, in 2015. She also owns Lust Army Productions, her own production company that released its inaugural film in 2016.

Also Read: Was 6-Time Grammy Winner Whitney Houston Broke At The Time of Her Death?

Apart from her businesses, Lust owns homes in Michigan and Los Angeles, adding to her financial portfolio.

Also Read: What Is BMW Billionaire Stefan Quandt's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kendra Lust™ (@kendralust)

Thanks for the article :) @StaceyRitzen very nice & respectful and a good laugh xoxo — Kendra Lust™ (@KendraLust) November 21, 2023

Lust was born on September 18, 1978, in Madison Heights, Michigan. She worked as a nurse for seven years before making her mark in the adult entertainment industry. She is currently married to Chuck Mason, a police officer, and they have a daughter together.

Best Milf Fan Award (2015)

XBIZ Milf Performer of the Year (2015, 2016)

XRCO Milf of the Year (2016)

AVN Hottest MILF (2016, 2017)

AVN Milf Performer of the Year (2016, 2017)

Kendra Lust/GettyImages/Photo by Michael Stewart

What is Kendra Lust's net worth?

Kendra Lust's net worth is estimated to be $3 million.

When did Kendra Lust enter the adult film industry?

Kendra Lust entered the adult industry in 2012.

What awards has Kendra Lust won in the adult film industry?

Kendra Lust has won several awards, including AVN Awards for MILF Performer of the Year and Hottest MILF in 2016 and 2017, XBIZ Milf Performer of the Year in 2015 and 2016, and XRCO Milf of the Year in 2016.

What is Kendra Lust's career background before entering the adult industry?

Kendra Lust worked as a nurse for seven years and as a part-time webcam model to support her college education.

When did Kendra Lust start her talent agency, and what is it called?

Kendra Lust launched her talent agency, Society 15, in 2015.

Does Kendra Lust own a production company, and when was its first film released?

Yes, Kendra Lust owns Lust Army Productions, and its first film was released in 2016.

What is Kendra Lust's Onlyfans Account used for?

Kendra Lust's Onlyfans Account showcases exclusive content produced for her fans.

Is Kendra Lust still involved in nursing?

As of January 17, 2022, Kendra Lust mentioned on "The Sessions Podcast" that she still does some nursing while continuing to film explicit content.

Why did Kendra Lust call out Basketball player Anthony Davis in a recent Tweet?

Kendra Lust called out Anthony Davis for not confronting Isaiah Stewart during a fight with LeBron James, expressing her thoughts on his lack of involvement in the altercation.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'Fifty Shades of Grey' Author EL James' Net Worth?

Norman Lear Dies at 101; What Was the Legendary Producer’s Net Worth?