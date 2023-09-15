What is Actor and Former White House Staff Kal Penn's Net Worth?

Name Kal Penn Net Worth $10 million Sources of Income Acting Gender Male Date of Birth April 23, 1977 Age 46 years old Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Civil Servant

Kal Penn, Kumar Patel fom the "Harold & Kumar", is a popular name in the entertainment industry. He has also appeared in hit TV shows like, "House" and the critically acclaimed film, "The Namesake." He has also served as a White House staff member after joining the Obama administration in 2009. From 2016 to 2019, he played Seth Wright in the drama "Designated Survivor", where he also served as a consultant for the show. As of 2023, Kal Penn is worth $10 million.

Kal Penn makes most of his income from his multiple roles as an actor, chef, producer, and a civil servant. He earned a bunch from playing the character of Dr Lawrence Kutner on "House" and earned around $75,000 for his breakout role as Kumar Patel, as per CNBC.

In 2007 and 2008, he supported Barack Obama's presidential campaign and even served as a member of his National Arts Policy Committee. After Obama was successful, he was offered the position of Principal Associate Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement and Intergovernmental Affairs. For this role, he went back to his birth name, Kalpen Modi, and liaised with the Pacific Islander and Asian-American communities. In 2012, he served as a co-chair of Obama's election campaign and the next year he was appointed to the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

He bought a house for $1.2 million in Hollywood Hills, the same year he was cast in the series, "House." Spread over a $4,911-square-foot terrace lot, the house features a spa, a deck, and a wine cellar. He later listed this home for sale in August 2018 and sold the house for $1.585 million in just two months.

Kal Penn was born Kalpen Suresh Modi, in Montclair, New Jersey on April 23, 1977, to Indian immigrant parents from Gujarat. Penn was raised Hindu and the family paid frequent visits to India when he was a kid. Penn made his debut in 1998 in the comedy short "Express: Aisle to Glory." He appeared in the film titled, "Freshman" the following year. He rose to prominence in the early 2000s and started appearing in independent films like, "Cosmopolitan, "Love Don't Cost a Thing," the Jamie Kennedy-starring "Malibu's Most Wanted," and "Dude, Where's the Party?."

His breakout role was as Kumar Patel opposite John Cho's Harold Lee. The film became a huge success, spawning two spinoffs. Apart from this, he has appeared in many films like, "Son of the Mask" and also Jeeter in the Ashton Kutcher starring film, "A Lot Like Love."

Penn has written a memoir, "You Can't be Serious, Penn" in which announced his engagement to his boyfriend of 11 years, Josh. Penn once said that he discovered his sexual orientation, rather late in life. However, he added that "there's no timeline on this stuff. People figure their shit out at different times in their lives, so I'm glad I did when I did."

Are Kal Penn and Sean Penn related?

No, they are not related in any way.

Is Kal Penn married?

No, he is engaged to his partner.

Does Kal Penn have Siblings?

Yes, Kal Pen has a brother named Pulin Modi.