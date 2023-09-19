Name Jordan Belfort Networth -$100 Million Salary $1 Million Annual Income $20 Million+ Source of Income Entrepreneurship, motivational speaking, consulting DOB Jul 9, 1962 Age 61 years old Gender Male Profession Motivational speaker, Entrepreneur, Author, Screenwriter Nationality American

Jordan Belfort, a name synonymous with a financial scandal that inspired the film "Wolf of Wall Street," has hit rock bottom with a negative $100 million net worth. His financial downfall is a result of a dark past filled with fraudulent schemes and criminal activities. Not only did he pull off market manipulation as a Wall Street trader, but Belfort also sold the story of his white-collar crimes to further profit from a dubious past. After his exploits were portrayed on the silver screen by Leonardo DiCaprio in 2013, Belfort wrote another memoir which was also a self-help guide called "Way of the Wolf." Whether it will inspire a sequel or not remains to be seen, but Belfort is making millions while his victims suffered.

Jordan Belfort's notorious journey towards financial crime started when he founded the firm Stratton Oakmont in 1989. This firm orchestrated elaborate pump-and-dump schemes, through which it defrauded unsuspecting victims of hundreds of millions of dollars. Belfort's primary source of income during this period were the ill-gotten gains from these schemes, which he used to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Jordan Belfort is seen on June 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California/ GettyImages/ Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

During his reign of financial deception, Belfort managed to accumulate wealth through an exorbitant salary drawn from his fraudulent activities. However, the legality and morality of these earnings are highly questionable.

Belfort's financial exploits did not end with his stockbroking career. He also ventured into writing and authored the memoir, "The Wolf of Wall Street," in 2007. This book was later adapted into a blockbuster film starring Leonardo DiCaprio and directed by Martin Scorsese, further contributing to his income.

Before his infamous Wall Street days, Belfort's entrepreneurial spirit emerged in high school when he and a friend launched a business selling Italian ice to beachgoers, netting them over $20,000.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jordan Belfort (@wolfofwallst)

While Jordan Belfort's net worth may be tainted, he has had a few valuable assets including his Long Island, New York mansion, which was seized by the federal government in 2001 and sold to repay some of his fraud victims. This property changed hands multiple times and was listed for sale at $3.4 million in 2017, a price later reduced to $2.89 million in August 2018.

Year Earnings 2021 $55 Million 2022 $70 Million 2023 -$100 Million

Social Media Following

Social Media Following Instagram 2.1 Million followers Facebook 997,000 followers Twitter 641,800 Followers

Jordan Belfort's personal life has been marked by turmoil. He married Denise Lombardo in 1985, but their marriage ended in 1991. His second marriage, to British-born model Nadine Caridi in 1991, produced two children but ended in divorce in 2005 after allegations of domestic violence. Belfort later married Anne Koppe in 2008, divorced her in 2020, and began dating Cristina Invernizzi in 2021.

Jordan Belfort is seen on September 30, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA/ GettyImages/ Photo by Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images



FAQs

What led to Jordan Belfort's negative net worth?

Jordan Belfort's negative net worth is a result of substantial restitution payments, and the loss of his ill-gotten gains.

Was Jordan Belfort ever actually called "the Wolf of Wall Street"?

No, Jordan Belfort gave himself the nickname "the Wolf of Wall Street" while writing his memoir in jail.

What happened to Jordan Belfort's Long Island mansion?

The federal government seized Belfort's Long Island mansion in 2001 and sold it to repay some of his fraud victims.

