Name Jon Favreau Net Worth $200 million Gender Male DOB Oct 19, 1966 Age 56 Nationality American Profession Actor, Producer, Comedian, Director, Voice Actor, Screenwriter

Jon Favreau, an accomplished American actor, director, screenwriter, voiceover artist, and producer, boasts a substantial net worth of $200 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He gained widespread recognition for his directorial achievements with Marvel's "Iron Man," the beloved holiday classic "Elf" (2003), and the 2019 rendition of Disney's "The Lion King." Favreau also displayed his creative talent as a writer and actor in notable films like "Swingers" (1996), "Made" (2001), "Couples Retreat" (2009), and "Chef" (2014). On the small screen, he had a recurring role on "Friends" as Pete Becker, the millionaire boyfriend of Monica Geller.

Also Read: Chris Hemsworth Made $58 Million by Playing Marvel Superhero Thor; What’s His Net Worth Now?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jon Favreau (@jonfavreau)

Favreau's directorial ventures and writing have been his major source of revenue in showbiz, and he wrote the movie "Couples Retreat" in 2009, which hit a total lifetime box office collection of $109 million. Jon Favreau's earnings included a salary of $10 million for his work in the movie, "Cowboys & Aliens," and $12 million in back-end compensation for his roles in directing and producing the film "Iron Man 2."

But he went beyond the entertainment industry in 2009 to assume the role of Director of Speechwriting at the White House. His salary as a White House employee amounted to $172,000. In January 2017, he co-founded the progressive media company Crooked Media alongside former Obama administration colleagues, Tommy Vietor and Jon Lovett. Favreau also co-hosted the influential political podcast "Pod Save America" alongside Vietor, Lovett, and Dan Pfeiffer.

Also Read: From Paul McCartney to Robert Pattinson: 10 Celebrities Who Chose Simple Lifestyles

Director/Executive Producer Jon Favreau speaks at the worldwide premiere of "Iron Man 2" Premiere / Photo by Michael Buckner/ Getty Images



Jon Favreau's real estate and other estates

Also Read: Boxing's Rising Star Ryan Garcia Packs a Punch in and Out of the Ring; Check Out His Net Worth

Among significant real estate investments, Favreau and his wife, Joya Tillem own a three-property compound, which they acquired through three separate transactions in 20 years, for $7 million. In 2016, he purchased the former Allan's Aquarium in Venice, California along with an adjacent home for $5.25 million, to set up a headquarters for his production company. In May 2021, Favreau paid $24.3 million for an 8,600-square-foot mansion in the gated community of Irvine Cove in Laguna Beach, California.

Jon Favreau attends "Jimmy Kimmel Live"/ Photo by Randy Holmes / Getty Images



Personal life

Favreau exchanged vows with Joya Tillem on November 24, 2000, and welcomed their son Max in July 2001, followed by daughter Madeleine in April 2003, and daughter Brighton in August 2006. Favreau also enjoys playing poker, and in 2004, he showcased his card-playing skills on "Celebrity Poker Showdown," in a charity match alongside Andy Richter, Maura Tierney, Tom Everett Scott, and James Blake.

Jon Favreau arrives at the 'Chef' Premiere / Photo by Francois Durand/Getty Images

Jon Favreau's remarkable career has been adorned with numerous accolades including the 1997 Florida Film Critics Circle Award for "Swingers," a 2014 Tribeca Film Festival Audience Award for "Chef," a 2016 Hollywood Film Award for "The Jungle Book," and a 2020 CinEuphoria Award for "The Lion King." He received the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films' Visionary Award in 2019, a decade after being honored with the Best Director award for "Iron Man." The Visual Effects Society Awards recognized his outstanding career with a Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, and in 2019, he was named a Disney Legend. Favreau also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on February 13, 2023, cementing his status as a true icon in the entertainment industry.

Jon Favreau speaks during the ceremony honoring him with a star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame / Photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

FAQs

Did Jon Favreau start MCU?

Jon Favreau was the first director of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which began with the film, "Iron Man," followed by "Iron Man 2."

Is Jon Favreau married?

Favreau married Joya Tillem, a physician on November 24, 2000.

Have Jon Favreau's children appeared in the MCU?

His son Max Favreau appeared as a boy in "Iron Man 2" and was later seen as young Peter Parker in the MCU.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is Disney Star Ashley Tisdale's Net Worth?

NFL Icon Peyton Manning Earned a Peak Salary of $18 Million; What’s His Net Worth Now?