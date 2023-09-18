John Williams Made Millions From ‘Star Wars’; What’s His Net Worth?

Name John Williams Net Worth $300 million Gender Male DOB Feb 8, 1932 Age 91 Nationality United States of America Profession Composer, Pianist, Conductor, Film Score Composer

John Williams, a highly successful music composer and conductor, has a substantial net worth of $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He's had a remarkable career spanning seven decades, and he's best known for creating unforgettable music for famous movies like "Jaws," "Star Wars," "Superman," "Indiana Jones," and "Harry Potter." Besides movies, he's also composed classical music, led the Boston Pops Orchestra, and made music for TV shows and special events.

AFI Life Achievement Award recipient John Williams speaks onstage during American Film Institute/ Mike Windle/Getty Images

John Williams is among the world's richest composers. His substantial net worth of $300 million is a testament to his remarkable achievements in the entertainment field. Determining John Williams' precise earnings for each movie can be challenging as they vary significantly based on the film's budget and success. However, for major projects like "Star Wars," it's safe to assume that his income reaches into the millions.

There are reports indicating that John Williams received an estimated $100 million to $200 million for his work in the "Star Wars" franchise, per HaiKhuu. This includes not only his fees for composing the iconic scores but also royalties generated from the sale of the soundtracks.

From 1980 to 1993, John Williams held the role of principal conductor for the Boston Pops Orchestra. Following his tenure, he was honored as the laureate conductor of the Pops. Throughout his illustrious career, he has conducted a multitude of renowned orchestras such as the New York Philharmonic, the National Symphony Orchestra, and the Berlin Philharmonic among others. Williams is a regular guest at the Hollywood Bowl where he conducts performances with the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

He has composed numerous concert pieces, including symphonies and concertos for various orchestral ensembles. Williams has also created theme music for various notable events and TV programs. He composed theme music for multiple Olympic Games and contributed to the soundtracks of television shows like "NBC Sunday Night Football," "Lost in Space," and "Land of the Giants."

In 1976, John Williams and his then-wife, Barbara Ruick purchased a home in Los Angeles for $170,000. Remarkably, this property's current value has appreciated significantly and is now estimated to be worth between $7 million and $10 million.

Composer John Williams performs onstage during the Ambassadors for Humanity Gala / Michael Kovac/Getty Images

John Williams was born on February 8, 1932, in the Queens borough of New York City to Esther and John Williams Sr., who was a percussionist. He has three younger siblings named Jerry, Joan, and Donald. The family relocated to Los Angeles in 1948, where John Williams attended North Hollywood High School. He later pursued his education at UCLA and concurrently received private composition lessons from the Italian composer and pianist Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco.

In 1956, John Williams married actress and singer Barbara Ruick, and they had three children together: Jennifer, Mark, and Joseph Williams. Joseph is notably recognized as the lead singer of the rock band Toto. Williams and Ruick remained married until Ruick passed away in 1974. Six years later, in 1980, Williams tied the knot again, this time with photographer Samantha Winslow.

Throughout his extensive career, Williams created some of the most memorable music in movie history, including the scores and iconic theme songs for nine of the "Star Wars" films.

Who inspired John Williams to become a composer?

While in New York, Williams worked as a jazz pianist in various clubs and was inspired to focus on composition after hearing contemporary pianists like John Browning and Van Cliburn.

Can John Williams play an instrument?

Like many professional composers, Williams quickly became poly-instrumental. He began playing the piano at age six.

