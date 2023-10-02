What Is ‘Last Week Tonight’ Host John Oliver's Net Worth?

Name John Oliver Net Worth $35 Million Salary $8 Million Sources of Income Acting, Voice Acting, Comedy, Television producing, and more Gender Male Date of Birth Apr 23, 1977 Age 46 years Nationality United Kingdom Profession Actor, Screenwriter, Comedian

British comedian, actor and host John Oliver is known for being part of "The Daily Show" as well as the "Last Week Tonight" on HBO. He has also appeared as a correspondent on more than 300 episodes of "The Daily Show with Jon Stewart." He has written 962 episodes of the show. He has also acted in films and TV shows and is best known for his roles in "The Lion King" and "The Smurfs." As of 2023, John Oliver's net worth is close to $35 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

He was getting a whopping $8 million for hosting "Last Week Tonight." He is also entitled to an additional $2 million in bonus. Apart from his salary for "Last Week Tonight," he also made a $3 million salary for starring in "The Lion King" and another $4 million for "The Smurfs."

He co-hosted the podcast "The Bugle" from 2005-2016. He has also appeared on "Community" as Ian Duncan and voiced many characters over the years in projects like "Gravity Falls" and "Randy Cunningham: 9th Grade Ninja."

Oliver and his wife paid close to $10 million for a penthouse in New York City. The unit is located on the 40th floor and has over 3,000 square feet of living space, 8 rooms (4 bedrooms), and comes with a monthly $3,700 building. The house also boasts a private terrace that offers a spectacular view of the city skyline and the Hudson River.

He also owns a 9,300-square-foot luxury home located in Washington D.C. He bought this house for an astounding $13 million. The house has 5 bedrooms, 7 bathrooms, an indoor plunge pool, and even an apocalypse bunker. Apart from the houses, he also has an extensive car collection that includes Mercedes-Benz EqC for $70,000. He also owns a BMW X6 that costs $72,000, a Volvo XC40, an Audi Q2 and more.

John William Oliver was born in Birmingham, England on April 23, 1977 to Carole and Jim Oliver. His mother was a music teacher and his father was the school's headmaster and also a social worker. Oliver graduated from Christ's College, Cambridge and also served as the Vice-President of the famed amateur theatre troupe. He started by doing theatre and comedy and appeared on stage at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2001 as a participant in the comedy zone. He was recommended to Jon Stewart. Oliver then went to NYC for the interview and bagged the job.

In 2013, he guest-hosted the show for two months while Stewart was off filming a movie. His performance was praised and CBS even discussed talking to him instead of Craig Ferguson on "The Late Show."

He is married to Kate Norley, an Iraq War veteran. The two tied the knot in October of 2011 and have two sons. He is known for his philanthropy and once forgave over $15 million of medical debt owed by over 9,000 people. He bought the debt for more than $60,000 and forgave it on a show in 2016.

He has won many awards over the years including the Critics' Choice Real TV Awards, Daytime Emmy Awards, Grammy Awards, MTV Movie & TV Awards, Producers Guild of America Awards, and more.

He became a US citizen on 13 December 2019.

John Oliver and Kate Norley have two sons who were born in 2015 and 2018.

She was a combat medic and served in the Iraq war.

