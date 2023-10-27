Name Jenny McCarthy Net Worth $25 Million Salary $0.2 Million+ Annual Income $3 Million+ Source of Income Acting Date of Birth November 1, 1972 Age 50 Years Gender Female Profession Comedian, Actor, Model, Author, Television producer, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Jenny McCarthy, the multi-talented American model, Playboy Playmate, television host, actress, author, and activist, has a combined net worth of $25 million with her husband, Donnie Wahlberg, since their marriage in 2014. McCarthy's journey from a Playboy Playmate to a prominent figure in the entertainment industry has been marked by various sources of income and notable achievements.

Host Jenny McCarthy attends SiriusXM's "Dial Up The Moment" campaign launch | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris | Getty Images for SiriusXM

Jenny McCarthy's career has been a diverse one, and her sources of income reflect her versatility. She started her career by posing nude for Playboy magazine at the age of 21, which earned her $20,000. Her "wholesome" Catholic schoolgirl image and the theme of the photoshoot made her the Playmate of the Year in 1994, accompanied by a substantial $100,000 salary. McCarthy's Playboy stardom was just the beginning. She moved on to become a co-host of MTV's dating show "Singled Out" in 1995. Her dynamic presence caught the audience's attention, and her salary continued to rise.

Jenny McCarthy's business ventures

Jenny McCarthy's career extended beyond modeling and hosting. She ventured into acting, with roles in movies like "BASEketball," "Diamonds," and "Scream 3." While some of her films received mixed reviews, her involvement in the film industry contributed to her overall wealth.

In addition to acting, McCarthy expanded her career by writing, producing, and starring in the film "Dirty Love." Although the film received unfavorable reviews, her entrepreneurial spirit is evident.

2021 $15 Million 2022 $20 Million 2023 $25 Million

Jenny McCarthy's personal life has been filled with ups and downs. She dated actor/director John Mallory Asher, with whom she had a son, Evan, in 2002. Sadly, Evan was diagnosed with autism in 2005. McCarthy and Asher divorced in 2005. In December 2005, McCarthy began dating actor Jim Carrey, and their relationship was made public in June 2006. They decided not to marry but lived together for some time before announcing their split in 2010. In 2013, McCarthy began dating singer and actor Donnie Wahlberg. They got engaged in 2014 and married later the same year. This marks her current marriage, and the couple has potentially embarked on joint business ventures, contributing to their combined net worth.

Jenny McCarthy attends the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

How did Jenny McCarthy start her career?

Jenny McCarthy began her career by posing nude for Playboy magazine at the age of 21. She was offered $20,000 for her 1993 October centerfold, which marked the beginning of her journey in the entertainment industry.

What is Jenny McCarthy's net worth?

Jenny McCarthy has an estimated combined net worth of $25 million with her husband.

Is Jenny McCarthy active on social media?

Yes, Jenny McCarthy maintains an active presence on social media platforms such as Instagram and Twitter, where she engages with her fans and shares updates on her career and personal life.

