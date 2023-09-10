Name Jenna Bush Hager Net Worth $14 Million Salary $1 Million Sources of Income Book Sales, Appearances Gender Female Date of Birth Nov 25, 1981 Age 41 years Nationality United States of America Profession Author, Journalist, Editor

American teacher, author, and television news host, Jenna Bush Hager is known for being an author and TV host. She is the younger daughter of the 43rd U.S. President, George W. Bush, and former First Lady, Laura Bush. That also makes her the granddaughter of the 41st U.S. President, George H. W. Bush, and former First Lady, Barbara Bush. She is the editor-at-large for Southern Living magazine, a correspondent for NBC's Today Show, and as per Celebrity Net Worth, Jenna Bush is worth $14 million as of 2023.

Also Read: Here are 10 Most Lucrative Book Deals That Celebrities Bagged for Their Tell-All Memoirs

Jenna Bush | Getty Images | Scott Halleran

While details on her earnings are scarce, it was reported that she earned around $7 million as a journalist and also as a published writer. According to Wealthy Gorilla, her average monthly salary is around $80k and her earning is somewhere close to $1 million each year. She has also earned close to $2 million from being an educationist.

Also Read: 10 Classic Sitcoms That Resonate Across Generations

Jenna Bush Hager and her family moved to Connecticut, earlier this year. They moved from their Tribeca condo that they had bought for $4.58 million to a grand home. The home reportedly boasts a stunning dining room which has a monochrome theme going on. The home also features a cozy lounge and a grand piano. Jenna and Henry have been living in this luxurious mansion for 4 months now.

Also Read: Actor and Producer Drew Barrymore Has Backed the WGA Strike, Here's a Look at Her Net Worth

Her sports investments

In February 2021, The Washington Post reported that Bush Hager was one of the many to invest in the Washington Spirit professional soccer club in the National Women's Soccer League.

Instagram 1.4 million followers Twitter 252.8K followers

Jenna Bush was born on November 25, 1981, in Texas. After her father was elected Governor of the state the family moved to Austin where she attended St. Andrew's Episcopal School. Hager was also a legacy member of Kappa Alpha Theta which is her mother's sorority. She then attended Austin High School between 1996 and 2000. Jenna went on to study at the University of Texas of Austin and took summer classes at New York University.

Jenna and Barbara both made headlines for getting arrested for alcohol-related charges back in 2001. She has written a book titled "Ana's Story: A Journey of Hope" in which she talks about her experiences working in UNICEF charities in Latin America. Since 2009, she has been working at NBC News as a correspondent at Today as an anchor.

Jenna Bush met her husband Henry Chase Hager during the 2004 presidential campaign. They got married soon. Both she and her sister Barbara are not members of the Republican Party. Hager said in an interview with People that both of them preferred not to identify with any political mind, "We're both very independent thinkers," she said.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager)

Did Jenna Bush Hager leave "The Today Show"?

She has taken her time in the past, to be more present with her kids but she has not revealed any plans to leave the Today.

Where Did Jenna Bush teach?

Jenna Bush used to teach at a public school in Washington D.C.

Is Jenna Bush an Author?

Yes, the popular TV personality is also a published author. She has written "Ana's Sory: A Journey of Hope", which is based on her experiences in UNICEF. She has also co-written a second book, with her brother titled, "Our Great Big Backyard."

More from MARKETREALIST

Scooter Braun is the Man Who Introduced Justin Bieber to the World; Check Out His Net Worth

What Is the Net Worth of Facebook Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg?