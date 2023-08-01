Ex-Ferrari boss Jean Henri Todt and Oscar-winning actress Michelle Yeoh recently tied the knot after a 19-year-long engagement. Jean Todt, the racing titan had met Michelle Yeoh in 2004 in Shanghai and proposed to her on July 26, 2004.

Todt, who was a professional driver and even participated in the Tour de France Automobile Rally served as the director of Peugeot Talbot Sport and also as the general manager of Scuderia Ferrari before becoming the CEO of Ferrari from 2004 to 2009. The man is mainly known for his status as the F1 legend before becoming a General Manager at the age of 47. Here's a look at his accomplishments and net worth.

Also Read: Ed Sheeran, Relieved After Winning Copyright Trial, Is Too Busy Promoting His New Album "Subtract"; What's His Net Worth Now?

What is Jean Todt's net worth?

Image Source: Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Jean Todt, the French executive is worth $18 million as of 2023. Apart from serving as the CEO of Ferrari, he was also the ninth president of the Scuderia Ferrari. Todt started his career as a rally-co driver back in 1966 and also participated in World Championship rallies until 1981. Apart from this, Todt has also adapted the 205 Turbo 16 to off-road rallies to compete, as per CA Knowledge.

Early life

Also Read: Christopher Nolan, the Mastermind Behind Successful Cinematic Thrillers Has a Net Worth of $250 Million

Born on February 25, 1947, Jean Todt turned 77 in 2023. He was born in Pierrefort, France, and grew up in the southern Cantal village in the Auvergne. Todt started his career in 1966 and continued till 1981 before being selected as the Director of Peugeot Talbot Sport. He also served as the CEO of Ferrari till 2009 after which he resigned from his position as Special Advisor to the Ferrari board.

Jean Todt's career in motorsports

Also Read: From Stripper to Grammy Award Winner, Cardi B Is One Hell Of a Talent; Her $80 Million Net Worth Is Higher Than Most Celebs

Image Source: Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Todt was attracted to the world of motorsport at a very young age. He pursued his passion despite his father's wish for him to follow in his footsteps and become a doctor. When he borrowed his parents' Mini Cooper and drove in rallies, he realized that he was made for the world of motorsports. He first co-drove with Guy Chasseuil in 1966 and soon he was one of the most renowned co-drivers. By 1969, Todt was already one of the leading rally stars joining the list of Ove Andersson, Hannu Mikkola, and Guy Fréquelin. In 1981, before moving away from driving, he won the manufacturer’s World Rally Championship and became the runner-up in the drivers' World Rally Championship.

Jean Todt Marriage and Children

Image Source: Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Jean Todt has been married twice and has a son, Nicolas Todt, 45, from the previous marriage. Like his father, Nicolas Todt has become a respected figure in the world of motorsports. He is known to manage major drivers like, Daniil Kvyat, Felipe, Massa, Pastor Maldonaldo and James Calado.

Jean Todt tied the knot with his long-term partner Michelle Yeoh, 60, who recently made headlines for her breathtaking performance in the Oscar-winning movie, "Everything, Everywhere, All At Once." An Instagram photo revealed the sweet message that was printed on their wedding card, "We met in Shanghai on 4 June 2004. On 26 July 2004, JT proposed to marry MY and she said yes. Today, after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together," it read.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ELLE SINGAPORE (@ellesingapore)

More from MARKETREALIST

Michelle Yeoh Marries Partner Jean Todt 19 Years After He First Proposed; What’s Her Net Worth?

Here are the Top 10 Highest-Paid Athletes in the World