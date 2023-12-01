Name Richard Dreyfuss Net Worth $5 Million Gender Male Date of Birth October 29, 1947 Age 76 Years Nationality United States of America Profession Actor, Film Producer, Voice Actor, Television Producer

Richard Dreyfuss, the renowned American actor, has a net worth of $5 million. During the 1970s, he became famous for his roles in popular movies. One of his breakthrough moments came with Steven Spielberg's "Jaws" (1975). In 1982, things took an unexpected turn when his struggle with cocaine addiction led to a car accident. After going through rehab, he made a solid comeback with films like "Down And Out In Beverly Hills," "Stakeout," "Stand by Me," "The Body," and "Always."

Dreyfuss started his career with small roles in TV shows like "That Girl," "Gunsmoke," and "Bewitched." Beyond the screen, he dabbled in theater, making an appearance in "The Time of Your Life" at the Huntington Hartford Theater in Los Angeles in 1972. In 1973, he bagged the lead role in the CBS pilot, "Catch-22," and also appeared in "American Graffiti." The following year, he hit a milestone with his first major role in "The Apprenticeship of Duddy Kravitz." In 1975, he took the lead in the mega-hit "Jaws," which was a massive blockbuster. Two years later, in 1977, he worked in both "Close Encounters of the Third Kind" and "The Goodbye Girl." His performance in the latter earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1978.

Despite reaching great heights, Dreyfuss stepped back from Hollywood to tackle his drug problem. Thankfully, he made a comeback, and in 1991, he teamed up with Bill Murray for "What About Bob?" and took on the role of producer and star in the HBO movie "Prisoner of Honor." In 1995, he earned an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe award for his role in "Mr. Holland's Opus."

Since the mid-1990s, Dreyfuss has continued his on-screen and on-stage acting career, albeit less frequently. In 2009, he made his debut at The Old Vic in London and appeared in the 2006 film "Poseidon." He portrayed Vice President Dick Cheney in the 2008 biopic "W" and contributed to the 2014 documentary "Lincoln's Greatest Speech." In 2019, he collaborated with Chevy Chase and Andie MacDowell on "The Last Laugh." Dreyfuss secured a substantial $5 million for his contribution to the film "What About Bob?" In contrast, for his role in "American Graffiti," he made around $480 per week.

Richard Dreyfuss' writing

Besides acting, Dreyfuss has co-authored a science-fiction book called "The Two Georges" with author Harry Turtledove. The book explores an alternative history where the American Revolution took a peaceful turn.

But that's not all, Dreyfuss has been on a mission to bring Civics education back into the spotlight in American schools. In 2006, he founded The Dreyfuss Civics Initiative, dedicating much of his time to this cause. You might have caught him sharing his views on the topic during appearances on television news programs such as "Real Time with Bill Maher" and "Huckabee."

In 1995, the actor sold his Los Angeles home to Kevin Costner for $2.7 million. In 2004, he sold another property in Sherman Oaks, California, fetching $1.88 million. In 2008, Dreyfuss invested $1.54 million in a property in Encinitas, California. Today, this property is valued between $3 and $4 million.

In the early 1980s, Dreyfuss tied the knot with Jeramie Rain, a writer and producer. Together, they welcomed three children– Emily, Benjamin, and Harry. However, they divorced in 1995. Moving on, he married Janelle Lacey in 1999, but their marriage ended in 2005. In 2006, the actor found love again and married Svetlana Erokhin.

What is Richard Dreyfuss most famous for?

Richard Dreyfuss is best known for starring in popular films like "American Graffiti," "Jaws," and "Stand by Me."

