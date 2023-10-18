Name James Wan Net Worth $70 Million Salary $5,00,000 + Annual Income $6 Million + Source of Income Film and TV production DOB Feb 26, 1977 Age 46 years old Gender Male Profession Director, producer, screenwriter, film editor Nationality Australian

From "Insidious" and "The Conjuring" to DC's "Aquaman" and "Fast 7," Australian director and producer James Wan has contributed blockbusters to multiple lucrative movie franchises, and now boasts of a net worth of $70 million. He laid the foundation for franchises like "Saw" and "Insidious," after channeling his dream into the scripts. The Australian director of Chinese descent started off with a feature-length movie called "Stygian," which one accolades for guerilla filmmaking. His horror series have not only garnered critical acclaim but have also raked in colossal earnings, with "Insidious" alone amassing over $2 billion in box office revenue. Wan also produces television and film projects through his company, Atomic Monster Productions.

Director James Wan attends Australians In Film's 5th Annual Awards Gala at NeueHouse Hollywood on October 19, 2016 in Los Angeles, California/ Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for AIF

James Wan's filmmaking is the main source of revenue for the director whose films under the "Saw" franchise alone have grossed more than $100 million worldwide. While his career faced temporary setbacks after the initial success of "Saw," he made a triumphant return with the "Insidious" franchise, which was initiated in 2010. Beyond horror, he also helmed "Furious 7" and "Aquaman," both of which crossed the billion-dollar mark in box office earnings. Wan was ranked as the 20th highest-grossing director of all time, with his films collectively amassing a staggering $3.6 billion in global box office revenue.

Aside from his prolific work in filmmaking, Wan is the founder of Atomic Monster Productions, through which he expands his range in filmmaking across TV and films.

As for real estate, in 2016 Wan sold a home in Hollywood Hills for $13.125 million. This impressive property featured 7,550 square feet of living space, a wet bar, six bedrooms, a gym, and a swimming pool. He had initially acquired this residence for $9.75 million in 2014. In the same year, he purchased a Bel Air mansion from Meg Ryan for $18.5 million, with seven bedrooms, a bar, a swimming pool, and a screening room, with breathtaking views of Los Angeles and the Pacific Ocean. In 2020, Wan put one of his Hollywood Hills homes on the rental market for around $10,000 per month.

Year Earnings 2021 $55 Million 2022 $63 Million 2023 $70 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 497,000 Followers Facebook 104,000 Followers

Unlike films, Wan has had a steady personal life and announced his engagement to actress Ingrid Bisu on Instagram, before they subsequently tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in November 2019, celebrated by their loved ones.

James Wan attends the Los Angeles premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Nun" held at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California/ Photo by Michael Tran/FilmMagic

What is James Wan's most successful film?

James Wan's most successful film to date is "Aquaman," which grossed over $1 billion worldwide.

How did James Wan start his career in filmmaking?

James Wan gained recognition with his directorial debut in the horror genre through "Saw," co-created with Leigh Whannell.

What is the name of James Wan's production company?

James Wan is the founder of Atomic Monster Productions, his film and television production company.