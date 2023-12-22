Name Henry Rollins Net Worth $6 million Source of Income Music Date of Birth February 13, 1961 Age 62 Years Gender Male Profession Writer, Actor, Screenwriter, Musician, Journalist, Presenter, Singer, Radio Personality, Comedian, Voice Actor Nationality United States of America

Henry Rollins, born Henry Lawrence Garfield, is an American entertainer celebrated for his profound impact on punk rock, spoken word performances, acting, and activism. Over a career of several decades, Rollins has made a net worth of $6 million.

(L-R) Henry Rollins, Billy Idol, and Shepard Fairey attend the Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony for Billy Idol. Getty Images | Photo by David Livingston

In the late 70s, Rollins entered the punk rock scene as a roadie for bands in the DC area. After being the substitute lead singer for Teen Idles, he founded State of Alert, releasing the EP "No Policy" in 1981. His breakthrough came when he joined Black Flag in 1981, becoming the band's frontman. Black Flag's albums, including "Damaged" and "My War," reflected Rollins' intense stage persona.

While still part of Black Flag, Rollins went on solo spoken word tours, releasing albums like "Short Walk on a Long Pier" in 1985. The Rollins Band, formed in 1987, toured extensively and released several albums, making the singer immensely popular. His spoken word albums, such as "Sweatbox" and "Talk is Cheap" were a huge success.

After gaining recognition through his music, Rollins appeared in TV shows like "Sons of Anarchy" and "The Henry Rollins Show." He performed various roles in films like "Heat" and "Bad Boys II." In 2004, he became a familiar voice on the radio, hosting shows like "Harmony in My Head" and "KCRW." He even started a podcast with his manager, titled "Henry & Heidi," receiving positive reviews from Rolling Stone and The A.V. Club.

Rollins has written several books, including "Black Coffee Blues," "Do I Come Here Often?," "Pissing in the Gene Pool, Bang!," "Art to Choke Hearts," "See a Grown Man Cry," "Now Watch Him Die," "Smile, You're Traveling," "Get in the Van," and "Eye Scream" among others. Moreover, for the audiobook version of the 2006 novel "World War Z," he voiced the character of T. Sean Collins.

In 1999, Rollins sold his LA residence for $740,000 and purchased a new home worth $2.2 million. In 2021, he listed his Hollywood Hills property for sale at $3.9 million. The residence featured a 60-foot living room, a formal dining room, an open living area, an eat-in kitchen, a vocal recording booth, studio spaces, and a sauna room.

(L to R) Henry Rollins and Shepard Fairey at Hollywood Forever. Getty Images | Photo by Erik Voake

Rollins identifies neither as atheist nor spiritual. Despite lifelong bachelorhood, he maintains close bonds, particularly with Ian MacKaye and William Shatner, which often raises a question about his sexuality. He is a fervent human rights advocate, championing gay rights after a high school classmate's tragic bullying incident.

His anti-homophobia stance is evident in his spoken word tours, promoting justice and equality. Passionate about supporting troops, Rollins toured with the USO during the Iraq War. Furthermore, his activism extends to freeing the "West Memphis Three" and endorsing cannabis legalization.

- 1995 Grammy Winner: Best Spoken Word or Non-Musical Album for "Get In The Van - On The Road With Black Flag"

- 2015 BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award Winner: Best Male Vocal Performance in a Television Series in a Supporting Role - Action/Drama for "The Legend of Korra" as the voice of "Zaheer"

- 2015 BTVA People's Choice Voice Acting Award Winner: Best Vocal Ensemble in a Television Series - Action/Drama for "The Legend of Korra"

Musician Henry Rollins of Black Flag and The Rollins Band perform onstage during the Hardly Strictly Bluegrass music festival. Getty Images | Photo by Scott Dudelson

What is Henry Rollins' most successful album?

Henry Rollins' most successful album is "The End of Silence" with the Rollins Band, featuring the hit track "Low Self Opinion."

Is Henry Rollins involved in activism?

Rollins has been actively involved in human rights causes, LGBTQ rights, veteran support through the USO, and efforts to combat hunger.

Is Henry Rollins currently touring with the Rollins Band?

As of the latest available information, there are no ongoing tours for the Rollins Band.

