Name Helen Hunt Net Worth $75 million Date of Birth 15 June 1963 Age 60 Years Gender Female Profession Actor, Director, Producer, Voice Actor, Film Director, Screenwriter, Businessperson Nationality United States of America

Helen Hunt, the accomplished American actress, film director, and screenwriter, has not only left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry but has also amassed significant wealth along her journey. Her estimated net worth stands at $75 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), and she continues to earn handsomely from her various ventures. Hunt embarked on her cinematic journey at a young age and diligently worked her way up to become a celebrated director. Helen Hunt's exceptional talent and dedication were recognized with an Academy Award for Best Actress for her role in "As Good as It Gets." Some of her other iconic movies include "Twister," and "What Women Want".

Also Read: What is "Little Women" Actress Florence Pugh's Net Worth?

Helen Hunt attends the Los Angeles Premiere Of STARZ's "Blindspotting" Season 2 at NeueHouse Hollywood. Getty Images | Photo by Momodu Mansaray

Helen Hunt's income primarily derives from three main sources within the entertainment industry. Her groundbreaking role in the popular sitcom "Mad About You" contributes significantly to her earnings. In addition to her acting career, Hunt has ventured into directing, both on television and the big screen. Lastly, she has secured earnings through endorsements and brand collaborations, capitalizing on her industry stature.

Salary

Also Read: From 'American Pie' To 'Schitt's Creek', Eugene Levy's Net Worth Has Come A Long Way

Helen Hunt's most notable financial milestone came during her role in the popular sitcom "Mad About You." In the final season, she and co-star Paul Reiser earned a staggering $1 million per episode, setting records as the highest-paid television actor at the time. This feat alone contributed significantly to her net worth. In today's dollars, this would equate to around $22 million for the season.

Ventures

Also Read: What Is 'Sin City' Actor Mickey Rourke's Net Worth?

Hunt's career extends beyond acting; she has also ventured into directing. She directed several episodes of "Mad About You" including the series finale. In 2007, she made her feature film directorial debut with "Then She Found Me." While the film didn't perform well, her directorial pursuits have been a notable aspect of her career.

(L-R) Sarah Silverman and Helen Hunt attend Kevin Nealon's VIP preview event. Getty Images | Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez

Helen Hunt has invested in real estate over the years. In 2002, she sold a custom-built Hollywood Hills mansion for $8.3 million, a property she purchased in 1997. She acquired and merged multiple adjacent acres to create this sprawling estate. Hunt also owns a home in LA's Brentwood neighborhood.

Instagram 536K followers Facebook 2.2 million followers

Helen Hunt's personal life has been marked by significant relationships. She was briefly married to fellow actor Hank Azaria during the late '90s, a union that garnered attention within the entertainment industry. Following her divorce from Azaria, Hunt embarked on a 16-year relationship with producer Matthew Carnahan, a partnership that endured for over a decade. They share a daughter, Makena Lei, who was born in May 2004.

Academy Awards: 1998 Best Actress for "As Good as It Gets" American Comedy Awards: 1994, 1995, 1996 Funniest Female Performer in a TV Series (Leading Role) – Network, Cable, or Syndication for "Mad About You" Golden Globe Awards: 1994, 1995 Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for "Mad About You" Independent Spirit Awards: 2013 Best Supporting Female for "The Sessions" MTV Movie and TV Awards: 1997 Best Performance in a Movie for "Twister" Primetime Emmy Awards: 1996, 1997, 1998, 1999 Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for "Mad About You" Screen Actors Guild Awards: 1995 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for "Mad About You"

(L to R) Susan Kelechi Watson, Helen Hunt, and Kirsten Foster attend the press night after the party. Getty Images | Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett

FAQs



How did Helen Hunt start her acting career, and when did she make her screen debut?

Helen Hunt's acting journey began in her childhood, learning from her father, director Gordon Hunt. She made her screen debut at the age of 10 in the TV movie "Pioneer Woman."

What made Helen Hunt's achievement in 1997 special?

In 1997, Helen Hunt became the first woman to win an Oscar, a Golden Globe, and an Emmy in the same year, a groundbreaking feat in the entertainment industry.

What is Helen Hunt's role in "The Simpsons" and her connection to Hank Azaria?

Helen Hunt guest-starred on "The Simpsons" in 1998 as Moe's girlfriend, Renee. Interestingly, Hank Azaria, who voiced Moe, was her then-boyfriend, creating a unique connection to the show.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is ‘The Newsroom’ Actor Olivia Munn's Net Worth?

NBA Star Tracy McGrady Has Scored Big With His Investments as well; Here's His Net Worth