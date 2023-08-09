Those who have seen Chef Gordon Ramsay in the reality TV show "Hell's Kitchen" can vouch for his fiery spirit, and sass can rip through contestants. With an edgy personality and a perfectionist approach to curating top-notch cuisine, Ramsay has established his credibility as a skilled head chef, passionate restaurateur, and shrewd businessman. Here's a look at his expansive work profile and how he accumulated millions during his career.

Image Source: Roy Rochlin / Stringer/ Getty

Gordon James Ramsay was born on November 8, 1966, in Johnstone, Renfrewshire, Scotland. At the tender age of 5, Ramsay moved to England and was raised in Stratford upon Avon. His early life may have had a few conflicting moments due to his father's alcoholism, but that didn't affect Ramsay's spirit. He moved out at the age of 16 and decided to pursue cooking as his full-time profession, after exploring multiple passions. At the age of 19, Ramsay enrolled in the Hotel Management program at North Oxfordshire Technical College to perfect his culinary skills.

And I'm not done yet....#KitchenNightmares returns September 25th on @FOXTV and you're in for a wild ride....trust me ! pic.twitter.com/6VyPaTAikD — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) August 7, 2023

Gordon Ramsay's net worth is around $220 million, making him one of the richest chefs around, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Between June 2017 and June 2018, he earned more than $60 million, and the celebrity chef's income jumped beyond $65 million between June 2018 and June 2019.

In the mid-80s, Ramsay was appointed to the Wroxton House Hotel as a Commis Chef. He later went on to work at Wickham Arms, where he managed a dining room for 60 people. He also worked with another edgy chef, Marco Pierre, before opening his own restaurant in Chelsea. Ramsay later went on to earn three Michelin stars, which bolstered the credibility of his craft.

Image Source: Ethan Miller / Staff/ Getty

According to the Sun, Ramsay owns 58 restaurants globally, including 12 bars and restaurants in London alone. The list also includes a luxurious eatery at the Savoy Hotel, followed by restaurants situated in posh settings such as Mayfair, Knightsbridge, and Chelsea. His restaurant business is estimated to fetch him $40-$50 million a year.

Apart from being an efficient restaurateur, Gordon Ramsay has also forayed into television, where he has hosted his own cooking shows to earn additional revenue. His first show was a documentary dubbed "Boiling Point," and 2000's "Beyond Boiling Point." He then went on to do "Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares" and "Hell's Kitchen", earning a name for himself in the culinary domain. He reportedly makes $200,000 for every episode of "Hell's Kitchen" he appears in.

In 2010, Ramsay starred as a judge on Masterchef US, helping applicants navigate the culinary domain. He also hosted "Ramsay's Best Restaurants," followed by "Hotel Hell," "Gordon Ramsay's Bank Balance", "Gordon, Gino, and Fred Go Greek," "Next Level Chef," and "Gordon Ramsay's Future Food Stars".

For his 2022 National Geographic television series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown" he charged around $330,000 per episode, reports Screen Rant. He is said to have accumulated a decent amount of money through his expansive TV stints and ventures.

With such esteemed projects in hand, Gordon Ramsay reportedly earned $225,000 per episode, amassing $45 million from TV shows. According to Mashed, Gordon Ramsey has insured his tongue for $10 million, considering its importance in his line of work.

TIL Gordon Ramsay's #tongue is insured for $10 million https://t.co/WkDlMLsytQ — Tuxguy Auto Pilot (@TuxguyBot) March 21, 2023

Apart from having a successful culinary career, Ramsay has also developed a taste for real estate investments. In 2012, Ramsay purchased a $6.75 million, five-bedroom house in Los Angeles. He also owns three properties in London collectively worth $13 million, including a $3.5 million apartment. He spent $100K on renovating the wall of his home in Fowey, just to have a better view of the Atlantic Ocean.

Ramsay's fiery demeanor and spirit, have helped him rise high in life and assisted him in carving his own independent niche in the sphere of culinary arts and cooking.