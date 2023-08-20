MARKETREALIST.COM / Net Worth

As Eric Braeden Wins the Battle Against Cancer, Take a Look at His 60-Year Career and Net Worth

By Sunayna Kanjilal
Published on : 21:30 PST, Aug 19, 2023
Cover Image Source: Getty Images | Amanda Edwards

Name  Eric Braeden
Net Worth $25 Million
Salary $300,000
Annual Income $4.25 Million
Sources Of Income Royalty, Acting Gigs and Appearance Fee
Gender Male
Date Of Birth April 3, 1941
Age 82
Nationality German
Profession Actor

The German-American film and tv star, best known for his role as Victor Newman in the hit soap opera "The Young and the Restless," has amassed a $25 million net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth. Eric Braeden is in the news for announcing that he has defeated cancer, months after he was diagnosed with the condition. In a video posted on Facebook, he said, "As of three days ago, I am cancer-free." Born in Germany in 1941 Braeden emigrated to the USA in the year 1959. His popular roles include Hans Dietrich in the 1960s TV series "The Rat Patrol," and John Jacob Astor IV in the 1997 film "Titanic".

 
 
 
 
 
Braeden has been in showbiz for more than six decades now and earned a major chunk of his fortune from acting. Apart from appearing in more than 100 movies and tv shows, he is also a filmmaker and a scriptwriter. 

Salary

He is one of the highest earners in the cast of "The Young and the Restless," and reportedly earned around $5,000 per episode, which translates to $4 million per year.

Other Pursuits

According to Heightline's reports, Braeden has branched out of acting and earns between $10,000 to $20,000 as a motivational speaker. As an author he has published a memoir called I'll be Damned, which has generated income as a bestseller.

 

It comes as no surprise that Eric Braden leads a lavish life. He has been married to his long-term girlfriend, Dale Russell Gudegast, since 1966 and has a son named Christian Gudegast with her. The actor purchased a swoon-worthy home amidst the mountains in LA for a cool $4 million, according to Closer Weekly.

Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2023 $25 Million
Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2022 $20 Million
Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2021 $18 Million
Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2020 $17 Million
Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2019 $15 Million
Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2018  $15 Million
Braeden was born Hans -Jörg Gudegast in Bredenbek, Germany, and attended the University of Montana, Missoula. His earliest credits were under his birth name.

 

Soap Awards France (Best Villain of the Year)  2017
Friend of German Award
from the American Association
of Teachers of German		 2009
Hollywood Walk of Fame 2007
Daytime Emmy Award ( Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series) 1999
Soap Opera Digest Award ( Soap Opera Digest Award) 1998
People's Choice Awards ( Favorite Male Performer In A Daytime Serial) 1992
Distinguished German-American of the Year 1990
Soap Opera Digest Award 1989
Soap Hub Awards 2020

Does Eric Braeden Have Cancer?

Braeden was diagnosed with cancer but recently revealed that he is now cancer-free.

Was Eric Braeden In the 1997 Film"Titanic"?

Yes, he appeared as Colonel John Jacob IV in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

Was Eric Braeden On Rat Patrol?

Yes, the German-born actor played the role of Hans Dietrich in the 1960s TV show, Rat Patrol.

