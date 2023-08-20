Name Eric Braeden Net Worth $25 Million Salary $300,000 Annual Income $4.25 Million Sources Of Income Royalty, Acting Gigs and Appearance Fee Gender Male Date Of Birth April 3, 1941 Age 82 Nationality German Profession Actor

The German-American film and tv star, best known for his role as Victor Newman in the hit soap opera "The Young and the Restless," has amassed a $25 million net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth. Eric Braeden is in the news for announcing that he has defeated cancer, months after he was diagnosed with the condition. In a video posted on Facebook, he said, "As of three days ago, I am cancer-free." Born in Germany in 1941 Braeden emigrated to the USA in the year 1959. His popular roles include Hans Dietrich in the 1960s TV series "The Rat Patrol," and John Jacob Astor IV in the 1997 film "Titanic".

Braeden has been in showbiz for more than six decades now and earned a major chunk of his fortune from acting. Apart from appearing in more than 100 movies and tv shows, he is also a filmmaker and a scriptwriter.

Salary

He is one of the highest earners in the cast of "The Young and the Restless," and reportedly earned around $5,000 per episode, which translates to $4 million per year.

Other Pursuits

According to Heightline's reports, Braeden has branched out of acting and earns between $10,000 to $20,000 as a motivational speaker. As an author he has published a memoir called I'll be Damned, which has generated income as a bestseller.

It comes as no surprise that Eric Braden leads a lavish life. He has been married to his long-term girlfriend, Dale Russell Gudegast, since 1966 and has a son named Christian Gudegast with her. The actor purchased a swoon-worthy home amidst the mountains in LA for a cool $4 million, according to Closer Weekly.

Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2023 $25 Million Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2022 $20 Million Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2021 $18 Million Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2020 $17 Million Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2019 $15 Million Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2018 $15 Million

Braeden was born Hans -Jörg Gudegast in Bredenbek, Germany, and attended the University of Montana, Missoula. His earliest credits were under his birth name.

Soap Awards France (Best Villain of the Year) 2017 Friend of German Award

from the American Association

of Teachers of German 2009 Hollywood Walk of Fame 2007 Daytime Emmy Award ( Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series) 1999 Soap Opera Digest Award ( Soap Opera Digest Award) 1998 People's Choice Awards ( Favorite Male Performer In A Daytime Serial) 1992 Distinguished German-American of the Year 1990 Soap Opera Digest Award 1989 Soap Hub Awards 2020

Does Eric Braeden Have Cancer?

Braeden was diagnosed with cancer but recently revealed that he is now cancer-free.

Was Eric Braeden In the 1997 Film"Titanic"?

Yes, he appeared as Colonel John Jacob IV in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic.

Was Eric Braeden On Rat Patrol?

Yes, the German-born actor played the role of Hans Dietrich in the 1960s TV show, Rat Patrol.

