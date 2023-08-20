As Eric Braeden Wins the Battle Against Cancer, Take a Look at His 60-Year Career and Net Worth
|Name
|Eric Braeden
|Net Worth
|$25 Million
|Salary
|$300,000
|Annual Income
|$4.25 Million
|Sources Of Income
|Royalty, Acting Gigs and Appearance Fee
|Gender
|Male
|Date Of Birth
|April 3, 1941
|Age
|82
|Nationality
|German
|Profession
|Actor
What Is Eric Braeden's Net Worth?
Also Read: Pedro Pascal: The 'Game of Thrones' Star Who Now Rules TV Screens With a $10 Million Net Worth
View this post on Instagram
The German-American film and tv star, best known for his role as Victor Newman in the hit soap opera "The Young and the Restless," has amassed a $25 million net worth as per Celebrity Net Worth. Eric Braeden is in the news for announcing that he has defeated cancer, months after he was diagnosed with the condition. In a video posted on Facebook, he said, "As of three days ago, I am cancer-free." Born in Germany in 1941 Braeden emigrated to the USA in the year 1959. His popular roles include Hans Dietrich in the 1960s TV series "The Rat Patrol," and John Jacob Astor IV in the 1997 film "Titanic".
What Are Eric Braeden's Sources Of Income?
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: A Look at Tech Tycoon Larry Ellison's Journey From Creating Oracle to His $108 Billion Net Worth
Braeden has been in showbiz for more than six decades now and earned a major chunk of his fortune from acting. Apart from appearing in more than 100 movies and tv shows, he is also a filmmaker and a scriptwriter.
Salary
Also Read: The Olsen Twins Were Millionaires By the Time They Turned 10; Here's Their Current Net Worth
He is one of the highest earners in the cast of "The Young and the Restless," and reportedly earned around $5,000 per episode, which translates to $4 million per year.
Other Pursuits
According to Heightline's reports, Braeden has branched out of acting and earns between $10,000 to $20,000 as a motivational speaker. As an author he has published a memoir called I'll be Damned, which has generated income as a bestseller.
A Look at his extravagant lifestyle and assets
It comes as no surprise that Eric Braden leads a lavish life. He has been married to his long-term girlfriend, Dale Russell Gudegast, since 1966 and has a son named Christian Gudegast with her. The actor purchased a swoon-worthy home amidst the mountains in LA for a cool $4 million, according to Closer Weekly.
Growth of Eric Braeden's net worth over the years
|Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2023
|$25 Million
|Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2022
|$20 Million
|Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2021
|$18 Million
|Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2020
|$17 Million
|Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2019
|$15 Million
|Eric Braeden's Net Worth in 2018
|$15 Million
Eric Braeden's social media following
|167.3 K
|109 K
|176.7 K
A Look at Eric Braeden's early life
Braeden was born Hans -Jörg Gudegast in Bredenbek, Germany, and attended the University of Montana, Missoula. His earliest credits were under his birth name.
Awards
|Soap Awards France (Best Villain of the Year)
|2017
|Friend of German Award
from the American Association
of Teachers of German
|2009
|Hollywood Walk of Fame
|2007
|Daytime Emmy Award ( Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series)
|1999
|Soap Opera Digest Award ( Soap Opera Digest Award)
|1998
|People's Choice Awards ( Favorite Male Performer In A Daytime Serial)
|1992
|Distinguished German-American of the Year
|1990
|Soap Opera Digest Award
|1989
|Soap Hub Awards
|2020
FAQs
Does Eric Braeden Have Cancer?
Braeden was diagnosed with cancer but recently revealed that he is now cancer-free.
Was Eric Braeden In the 1997 Film"Titanic"?
Yes, he appeared as Colonel John Jacob IV in the 1997 blockbuster Titanic.
Was Eric Braeden On Rat Patrol?
Yes, the German-born actor played the role of Hans Dietrich in the 1960s TV show, Rat Patrol.
More from MARKETREALIST
Machine Gun Kelly Reinvented His Music to Cultivate Loyal Fans; Here's How He Built His Net Worth
Legal Battle With Johnny Depp Damaged Amber Heard's Image; Here's How Her Net Worth Suffered