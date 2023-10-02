Name Emmitt Smith Net Worth $25 Million Annual Income $5.7 Million Source of Income Football, endorsements, real estate DOB 15 May 1969 Age 54 years old Gender Male Profession Football player Nationality American

Pro Football Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith, known for his seamless foray into business with real estate projects and a franchise for men's barber shops among other ventures, today boasts of a net worth of $25 million. Relying on his strength to become the most durable player in NFL, Smith also holds the record for most rushing touchdowns in a career. After an illustrious stint in football, Smith started his journey to build a fortune in real estate and asset management with E Smith Realty Partners, which he exited in 2017 to start a new chapter.

Also Read: From Ruling the Stage to Playing Queen Elizabeth I on Screen: Cate Blanchett's Journey and Net Worth

Although Smith scored most of his fame and wealth from his incredible run on the football field, he diversified his revenue streams by foraying into different businesses post-retirement. Throughout his illustrious 15-season career, he earned a staggering $61 million in salary alone. But the gridiron was just the beginning of his financial journey.

Emmitt Smith attends the 2022 NFL Alumni Legends party hosted by Rob Gronkowski at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California/Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Also Read: Cara Delevingne Seamlessly Embraced Acting After Making Waves as a Model; Here's Her Net Worth

Kennett Square's QC Kinetix is a rapidly expanding regenerative medicine franchise, gaining momentum nationwide. Their latest development is a partnership with Smith, who now serves as their brand ambassador. During his successful career, the legend also appeared in commercials for brands such as Reebok and Pepsi.

Also Read: Macklemore Achieved Fame Without Depending on Record Labels; Here's His Net Worth and Strategy

After retiring from football, Smith teamed up with another Dallas Cowboys legend Roger Staubach to form Smith/Cypress Partners LP. Their real estate venture included multimillion-dollar projects, such as a retail complex and an office space for tech firms. Smith's acumen in real estate earned him the moniker of a "real estate tycoon." He has also joined the men's only spa chain The Gents Place as a co-owner later on.

Aside from his real estate ventures, Smith's personal assets include an impressive 11,000-square-foot mansion in Dallas, Texas. In October 2021, he listed this luxurious property for sale at $2.2 million, a nod to his iconic jersey number 22.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmitt Smith (@emmittsmith22)

Year Earnings 2021 $16 Million 2022 $20 Million 2023 $25 Million

Social Media Followers Instagram 667,000 Followers Twitter 770,900 Followers Facebook 1.3 Million Followers

Smith is a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, and his commitment to education led him back to the University of Florida to complete his bachelor's degree in public recreation in 1996. He is married to former Miss Virginia USA Patricia Southall, with whom he has three children: Emmitt James Smith IV, Skylar Smith, and Elijah Alexander James Smith. He also became a stepfather to Jasmine Page Lawrence, Patricia's daughter with ex-husband, actor-comedian Martin Lawrence.

Smith holds the distinction of being the NFL's all-time leading rusher, amassing 18,355 yards during his career. He is the only running back to win the NFL Most Valuable Player award, the NFL rushing crown, and the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award in a single season. Smith has also been inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

Emmitt Smith attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida/Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

What is Emmitt Smith's net worth today?

Emmitt Smith's current net worth is estimated to be $25 million.

How did Emmitt Smith make his money after retiring from football?

After retiring, Smith ventured into real estate development, forming partnerships and overseeing multimillion-dollar projects.

Is Emmitt Smith active on social media?

Yes, Emmitt Smith has a substantial social media presence, with millions of followers on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

More from MARKETREALIST

What is 'Shang-Chi' Actress and Rapper Awkwafina's Net Worth?

What Is ‘Two and a Half Men’ Actor Holland Taylor's Net Worth?