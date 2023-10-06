What is YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain's Net Worth?

Name Emma Chamberlain Net Worth $22 Million Sources of Income Endorsements Gender Female Date of Birth May 22, 2001 Age 22 years Nationality United States of America Profession Internet Personality

Also Read: What Is Rapper Post Malone's Net Worth?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by emma chamberlain (@emmachamberlain)

American vlogger Emma Chamberlain has amassed a huge follower base since 2017. After becoming famous, she parlayed her fame into ventures like her podcast and a clothing line. She is now one of the internet's highest-paid internet creators. As of 2023, she has 12 million subscribers on her YouTube channel. Her weekly podcast is also quite popular. In addition to this, she also has her own mail-order coffee company. All these endeavors have earned her north of $20 million as of 2023.

She earns a lot from brand endorsements and business ventures. Her first major brand endorsement was for the shopping app Dote, which sponsored her most of 2018. The company sent her on trips, including Austin, TX to Fiji along with a stable of other women with popular YouTube channels. Together they released a clothing line designed by Chamberlain called Low Key/High Key by Emma. However, many controversies associated with the app caused her to cut ties with the brand towards the end of 2018.

Also Read: Drew Carey Hailed As Hero For Feeding Striking WGA Members; What Is His Net Worth?

Chamberlain has promoted and helped design a line of sunglasses, collaborated with Louis Vuitton Cruise and participated in a science podcast produced by Ramble. But most of her fortune is attributed to her YouTube videos. According to Social Media Net Worth, she earns between $120,000 to $2 million a year on YouTube alone.

Also Read: What Is 'Basic Instinct' Star Sharon Stone's Net Worth?

In March 2020, Emma paid $3.9 million for a house in West Hollywood California. She bought the house when she was only 18 years old. She sold it in 2021 for around $4 million. She bought another home in Beverly Hills for $4.3 million.

Emma Chamberlain | Getty Images | Theo Wargo

Emma Chamberlain was born in California in 2001 and raised in San Mateo County. She attended Central Middle School in San Mateo County and Central Middle School in San Carlos. Then she went to an all-girls Catholic Notre Dame High School from which she dropped out. She created her channel in 2016 and started posting videos in 2017. Today, she has more than 12 million subscribers on her channel and more than 16 million followers on Instagram.

Chamberlain has also gotten a lot of press even from mainstream outlets that don't always cover YouTube celebrities. The New York Times named her the funniest person on YouTube and she was included in their list of "The 25 Most Influential People on the Internet." She was also featured in the 2020 Cosmopolitan issue. The issue was all about her career as a YouTube and social media influencer. She also attended the Paris Fashion Week in March 2019 in co-sponsorship between YouTube and Louis Vuitton.

Emma Chamberlain is in a relationship with Tucker Pillsbury, who is a music artist and Role Model. The two have been together since 2020 and reside in Beverly Hills.

Instagram 15.7M YouTube 12M

Emma Chamberlain | Getty Images | Jeff Kravitz

Is Emma Chamberlain's family rich?

No, the family struggled with finances during her childhood. The family used to depend on the commission for her father's art.

Why is Emma Chamberlain so famous?

She gained recognition on YouTube for creating fashion and DIY videos.

At what age did Emma Chamberlain get famous?

She gained traction when she dropped out of high school and started her YouTube channel at the age of 16.

More from MARKETREALIST

Blac Chyna Claims She Sold Personal Items To Fund Custody Battle; What's Her Net Worth?

What Is Award-Winning Documentarian Werener Herzog's Net Worth?