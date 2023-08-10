Cillian Murphy and his latest blockbuster "Oppenheimer" have generated buzz among the audiences across the world. Over the years, the 47-year-old actor has garnered a loyal fan base and critical acclaim for his work. Despite his success and impressive net worth, Cillian remains remarkably humble, expressing his belief that he is overpaid for his craft.

Also Read: Tony Hawk Remains a Living Legend in the World of Skating and Video Games: His Career, Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Irish-born actor has accumulated a net worth of $20 million. Cillian Murphy's rise to fame can be attributed to his exceptional performances in a string of blockbusters, including "Inception", "28 Days Later", "Dunkirk", "Batman Begins", and "The Dark Knight".

His portrayal of Thomas Shelby in the acclaimed series Peaky Blinders significantly contributed to his financial success. When the series first began to air, Murphy reportedly received a mere $350K paycheck per episode. However, after the show became a huge success, his salary skyrocketed to $2.2 million per episode. Murphy reportedly took home $10 million for "Oppenheimer".

Image Source: GettyImages/Gareth Cattermole

Also Read: Millionaire Comedian Pete Davidson's Net Worth Goes up Astronomically in a Short Span

Despite his thriving career and financial accomplishments, Cillian Murphy remains modest about his success. In an interview with The Guardian, he admitted feeling embarrassed by his wealth, emphasizing the importance of recognizing the vital contributions of professionals in other fields such as doctors and nurses.

He confessed, "I struggle with that. I mean, actors are overpaid, you know? It's nice when you get paid, when you're young, and you've gone from having no money, but the Catholic guilt kicks in immediately, and I'm like, 'It’s all going to go wrong. You don’t deserve this'. And I don’t."

Also Read: Actor, Entrepreneur, and Hollywood Glory, Sandra Bullock Is Worth $250 Million

Image Source: GettyImages/Gareth Cattermole

This humility and awareness of his privilege stand as a testament to Cillian's down-to-earth nature, endearing him even more to his fans.

Cillian Murphy stays away from the limelight and prefers to lead a private life with his family. He resides in Ireland with his wife, Yvonne McGuinness, and their two teenage sons, Aran and Malachy. Known for his introverted nature, Cillian is not one to enjoy talk show appearances or public engagements outside of his acting commitments.

In a recent interview with The Guardian, Cillian disclosed that he only fulfills such appearances because of contractual obligations. He expressed his discomfort with the expectation of being entertaining and scintillating on talk shows, questioning why such a persona is demanded of actors. His reluctance to participate in the glitzy aspects of the industry showcases his desire to prioritize authenticity over showmanship.

Image Source: GettyImages/ Roy Rochlin

Away from the camera and Hollywood events, Cillian Murphy finds solace in the simple pleasures of life. He loves spending quality time with his family in their home country, Ireland. Cillian and Yvonne's love story began when they met at one of his rock band's shows in 1996. Since their marriage in 2004, they have cherished their life together, focusing on their love for each other and their children.

Preferring the comforts of home, Cillian delights in cooking with his wife and relishes being a dedicated father to his two sons. Though he acknowledges his fans and is willing to engage in conversations, he prefers to avoid surreptitious photo opportunities and instead maintains a low-profile lifestyle.

More from MARKETREALIST

One of the Richest Rockstars, Also a Real Estate Genius, Jon Bon Jovi Has a Massive $410 Million Net Worth

Antonio Banderas' $50 Million Fortune Reflects His Cinematic Triumphs Beyond Language Boundaries