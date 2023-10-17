Name Christina Applegate Net Worth $25 Million Salary $125,000 per episode Gender Female DOB Nov 25, 1971 Age 51 years Nationality American Profession Actor, producer, voice actor, philanthropist

With memorable appearances in shows such as "Married With Children" and more recently "Dead to Me" American actress and dancer Christina Applegate has earned a net worth of $25 million. After beginning her career as a child actress in the 80s, she also made her way to the silver screen and played notable roles in blockbusters such as "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy" and "The Sweetest Thing." Christina had first appeared on screen when she was just five months old, alongside her mother in a TV commercial. Throughout her journey, she has garnered accolades, including a Primetime Emmy Award, along with nominations for Golden Globes and Tony Awards. In November 2022, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

What are Christina Applegate's sources of income?

Acting has been the main source of income for Applegate thanks to her appearances in movies and hit TV series over the years. She has carved out her identity through impactful roles in series such as "Married… with Children," "Jesse," "Friends," "Samantha Who?," "Up All Night," and more. Beyond television, she's recognized for her contributions to films like "Vacation," and "Bad Moms." Applegate also extends her talent to the stage, featuring in several Broadway productions. She has also been acknowledged by various publications as one of the most beautiful people in the world.

Christina Applegate's Salary

While Christina Applegate's per-episode salary for "Up All Night" varied, at its peak, she was earning an impressive $125,000. Christina Applegate had two memorable appearances on the popular sitcom "Friends" in 2002 and 2003. Her outstanding performance in the first episode earned her a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. Following this success, she took on the role of anchorwoman Veronica Corningstone in the comedy film "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," which achieved both critical acclaim and box office success, grossing over $90 million. For her Netflix series "Dead to Me," she went on to earn $325,000 per episode.

Real estate and other assets

In 1995, Christina Applegate acquired a home in the Hollywood Hills for $950,000. Presently, the property holds an estimated value of $5-7 million, gauged by comparable sales in the neighborhood.

Personal life

Born on November 25, 1971, in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, to an actress and a record producer, Christina Applegate, hailing from an entertainment-oriented family, seemed poised for a Hollywood career. In 2001, she married actor Jonathan Schaech, finalizing their divorce by 2007. Subsequently, she entered a relationship with Dutch musician Martyn LeNoble, marrying him in 2013, and the couple shares a daughter. A vegetarian and advocate against fur, Christina has actively participated in PETA's anti-fur campaign. She has also survived breast cancer and was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in mid-2021. In 2023, she hinted at retiring from on-camera acting due to the effects of the condition.

FAQs

What is Christina Applegate diagnosed with?

Applegate revealed on social media in 2021 that she was diagnosed with MS. The disease affects the brain and spinal cord.

Is Christine Applegate still married?

Christina Applegate is married to Martyn LeNoble.