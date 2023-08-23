Name Charlie Sheen Net Worth $10 Million Salary $500,000 Annual Income NA Sources Of Income Acting, Appearances Gender Male Date of Birth September 3, 1965 Age 57 Years Profession Actor Nationality American

American actor Charlie Sheen is a celebrated artist known for appearing in numerous Hollywood movies and television shows. He became a household name after the success of the popular sitcom "Two and a Half Men". As his career graph shot up, Charlie Sheen once amassed an estimated net worth of $150 million, but now stands at a mere $10 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Also, he was fired from "Two and a Half Men", for his "self-destructive" behavior. Here's a look at his salary, rise and fall.

Charlie Sheen has been working in movies since the early '80s and ventured into the world of television only in the 2000s. He has been part of numerous popular movie projects and TV shows that brought him a handsome salary and other earnings. The "Scary Movie" series has been a part of his movie portfolio for over a decade.

Salary

During his heyday in television, Charlie Sheen received a salary of $1 million per episode. He featured in 177 episodes of "Two and a Half Men". This salary from TV contributed a major part to his total net worth. Other than this, his earnings came from endorsements and movie deals.

Charlie Sheen currently resides in an 8,100-square-foot luxury house located in New York City. Charlie had bought this property for a price of $16 million and the house features seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, two big pools, and many other amenities. Sheen also has stocks in Hewlett Packard, ViacomCBS, Qualcomm, MsDonald's, and PepsiCo. He also has an extensive car collection. Charlie Sheen owns a BMW X6, an AUdi Q8, a Lexus ES, and a Land Rover Defender.

Net Worth in 2023 $10 Million Net Worth in 2022 $21 Million Net Worth in 2021 $24 Million Net Worth in 2020 $29 Million Net Worth in 2019 $37 Million

Instagram 1 million followers Twitter 10 million followers Facebook 6.4 million followers

Carlos Irwin Estévez was born on September 3, 1965, in New York City, The actor grew up alongside his younger sister Renee and two older brothers Ramon and Emili. Sheen's career started in the late 80s with roles in films such as "Platoon" and "Wall Street". Sheen garnered international fame with the role of Charlie Harper in the famous show "Two and a Half Men". However, things began to change by 2011 when his personal life overshadowed his success. His life soon became turmoil and he started going in and out of rehab for his drug abuse and alcoholism. He tried to revive his career with the FX sitcom "Anger Management" but that failed. His career has slowed since. He is also known for spending recklessly over the years resulting in a steep fall in his net worth.

Charlie Sheen has won a number of accolades over the years, he bagged the Golden Globe Award in the category of Best Lead Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical in 2002. While he has not bagged any Primetime Emmy, he was nominated for it four times in 2006, 2007, 2008, and 2009. He is also the recent of ALMA awards which he got in the year 2008 in the category of Outstanding Male Performance in a Comedy Television Series.

