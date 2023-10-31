Name Chandler Parsons Net Worth $60 million Gender Male DOB Oct 25, 1988 Age 35 years Nationality American Profession Basketball player

What is Chandler Parsons' net worth?

Once an NBA Hall of Famer who played for four teams in the league, Chandler Parsons, a 6'10" tall forward, amassed a $60 million net worth in a nine-year-long career, which was cut short by an injury. During his decade in the NBA, he earned an impressive $130 million in salary, after a basketball journey that began at Lake Howell High School, where he clinched the Florida Class 5A state championship. Parsons continued to excel at the collegiate level, playing for the University of Florida and earning accolades like SEC Player of the Year in 2011, in addition to being named first-team All-SEC and receiving an AP honorable mention All-American recognition.

Chandler Parsons, the 38th pick in the 2011 NBA Draft by the Houston Rockets, played for Cholet in France and then for the Rockets from 2011 to 2014. He later joined the Dallas Mavericks from 2014 to 2016 and the Memphis Grizzlies in 2016.

What are Chandler Parsons' sources of income?

Basketball was Parsons' main source of income until he was hit by a drunk driver and sustained injuries which ended his career. Before that in 2014, he had inked a lucrative three-year contract worth $46 million with the Mavericks. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Parsons raked in an impressive $24 million from a combination of salary and endorsements, establishing himself as one of the highest-paid basketball players globally.

Parsons also signed a four-year, $94 million contract with the Memphis Grizzlies, but unfortunately, his first two seasons in Memphis were marred by knee injuries, and he only managed to play 70 games in total.

Image Source: Chandler Parsons #25 of the Memphis Grizzlies warms up before the game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden / Matteo Marchi/Getty Images

Chandler Parsons' retirement

Parsons used an Instagram post to declare his retirement from the NBA and his transition to "the next phase of my life." This came after he suffered a concussion and whiplash after a car crash with a drunk driver.

Real estate and other assets

In 2017, Parsons acquired a $10.9 million mansion in Bel Air, California, which he later sold for $12.35 million in October 2019. In December 2019, he spent $9.25 million on a home in Malibu, originally owned by Anthony Zuiker, the creator of the CSI franchise, who had purchased it for $7.5 million in 2017. In 2019, Parsons invested $6.775 million in a residence above the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles, which he sold for $8 million in December 2021.

Social media following

Image Source: Chandler Parsons #31 of the Atlanta Hawks poses for portraits during media day at Emory Sports Medicine Complex / Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Personal life

In November 2020, Chandler Parsons made an announcement about his engagement to Haylee Harrison. A year later, in November 2021, TMZ.com reported that Parsons and Harrison had welcomed a child. During the same month, Parsons revealed that he was still in the process of recovering from the injuries he sustained in a car accident in January 2020. Additionally, he received a significant settlement as a result of a lawsuit related to the accident.

FAQs

How long did Chandler Parsons play?

Parsons was drafted by the Rockets and played for both the Mavericks and the Grizzlies over his nine-year NBA career.

Why did Chandler Parsons retire?

In the accident, Parsons suffered a concussion, torn labrum, and other bodily injuries and thus retired at 31 years of age.

