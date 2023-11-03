Name Bruce Lorne Campbell Net Worth $10 Million Sources of Income Acting, Writing, and Production & Direction Gender Male Date of Birth June 22, 1958 Age 65 years Nationality American Profession Actor, Film Producer, Author, Film Director, Television Director, TV Producer

Bruce Campbell, the renowned American actor, director, and writer, has an impressive net worth of $10 million. Campbell has made a name for himself in the entertainment industry by starring in cult films like "The Evil Dead" and TV series like "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr." and "Burn Notice."

Bruce Campbell speaks onstage at "Featured Session: Evil Dead Rise: Flesh-Possessing Demons Come Home" during the 2023 SXSW Conference and Festivals at Austin Convention Center on March 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas

| Getty Images for SXSW | Photo by Amy E. Price

Bruce Campbell gained popularity with his role as Ash Williams in "The Evil Dead" franchise. The success of this cult classic franchise paved the way for his extensive film career. He has starred in various films, including "Crimewave," "Maniac Cop," and "Bubba Ho-Tep." His television career has been equally impressive, with roles in "The Adventures of Brisco County, Jr.," "Jack of All Trades," "Ash vs. Evil Dead" and "Burn Notice." The combined global box office earnings from his films surpass an impressive $3.3 billion. As an accomplished author, Campbell has written several books, including "If Chins Could Kill: Confessions of a B Movie Actor" and "Hail to the Chin: Further Confessions of a B Movie Actor."

Campbell has ventured into directing, producing, and even voicing animated characters which has further fortified his income. His feature film directorial debut, "Man with the Screaming Brain," allowed him to explore his talents behind the camera.

Bruce Campbell's estimated net worth stands at a whopping $10 million. From valuable real estate holdings to strategic investments and personal property acquired over the years, these assets have added to his fortune. Campbell resides in the picturesque town of Jacksonville, Oregon, with his wife, Ida Gearon. However, in 2021, reports emerged indicating that a wildfire in southern Oregon had scorched 20 acres of land owned by the renowned actor.

Campbell was born on June 22, 1958, in Michigan. His father, a part-time actor, wholeheartedly encouraged young Campbell's budding interest in professional acting. However, it wasn't until high school, when Campbell crossed paths with Sam Raimi, that he truly discovered his profound passion for the craft. This meeting ignited the spark that set him on the path to a lifelong career in acting. He went on to work in blockbuster hits and create unforgettable experiences for audiences worldwide.

In 1983, Campbell married Christine Deveau and was soon blessed with two children. However, their journey met a crossroads, and they chose to part ways, officially divorcing in 1989. Love found its way back into Campbell's life on the set of the film "Mindwarp." Here, he met the talented costume designer, Ida Gearon. They married each other in 1992 and have been living happily ever since.

Bruce Campbell visits the #IMDboat | Getty Images for IMDb | Photo by Michael Kovac

What is Bruce Campbell's most iconic role?

Bruce Campbell's most iconic role is that of Ash Williams in the "Evil Dead" franchise, which includes the original film and its sequels, a TV series, and comic books.

Has Bruce Campbell won any awards?

While he has not received major industry awards, Bruce Campbell has earned a dedicated fan base and recognition for his contributions to the horror and cult cinema genres.

What is Bruce Campbell's latest project?

Cult film legend Bruce Campbell has shared intriguing details about the future of the Evil Dead franchise. He disclosed that he, along with filmmaker Sam Raimi and Sam's brother Ivan Raimi, is currently crafting what they're calling the "Evil Dead Bible."