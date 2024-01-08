He Rose to Fame as the Lead Guitarist of Bon Jovi; What Is Richie Sambora's Net Worth?
|Name
|Richie Sambora
|Net Worth
|$150 Million
|Sources of Income
|Album Sales, Concert Tickets, Tours, Live Performances
|Date of Birth
|July 11, 1959
|Age
|64 Years
|Gender
|Male
|Nationality
|United States of America
|Profession
|Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer, Actor, Screenwriter, Composer
Richie Sambora’s net worth
Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Kim Basinger's Net Worth?
Richie Sambora is an American musician popularly known as the lead guitarist of the band Bon Jovi. Over the years, he has earned a net worth of $150 million. He was inspired by Eric Clapton, Johnny Winter, Jimmy Page, Joe Perry, George Harrison, B. B. King, Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. In 2018, Sambora was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
What are Richie Sambora’s sources of income?
Sambora began his career with the band Message and their 1982 release, "Lessons." Subsequently, he joined Mercy, a band signed to Swan Song Records, followed by Duke Williams & the Extremes. The singer co-owned a club in New Jersey and ventured into the music business by establishing his independent label, Dream Disc Records, at the age of 19.
Also Read: What Is 'Cheers' Actor Ted Danson's Net Worth?
In 1983, Sambora joined Bon Jovi, replacing the original lead guitarist Dave Sabo. He co-wrote the songs "Come Back" and "Burning for Love," both featured on Bon Jovi's debut album in 1983. Until 2013, Sambora remained an integral part of Bon Jovi, contributing to chart-topping hits like "Livin' on a Prayer." In 2018, the musician reunited with Bon Jovi for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
We’ve just lost one of the greats of all time.. Tony Bennett.. I’m profoundly sad. God bless you brother and thank you.. for all you have shown us and bestowed upon us.. ❤️❤️❤️@TheRealSambora— RICHIE SAMBORA (@TheRealSambora) July 21, 2023
Also Read: What Is 'Parks And Recreation' Star Nick Offerman's Net Worth?
Sambora also had a successful solo career. His debut solo album, "Stranger in This Town" was released in 1991 and charted on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart. His other solo albums include "Undiscovered Soul" (1998) and "Aftermath of the Lowdown" (2012). In 2018, he, along with Orianthi, formed the musical duo RSO, releasing their debut album "Radio Free America."
Besides music, Sambora composed television theme songs, co-owned the Philadelphia Soul arena football team, and even ventured into reality television by participating in "The Masked Singer" as the Jacket Potato in 2022.
Richie Sambora’s assets
Sambora boasts an impressive guitar collection, exceeding 130 instruments, with a third comprising various Fender Stratocaster models. He owns a Richie Sambora signature Kramer model and a Fender Richie Sambora Stratocaster with a Floyd Rose locking vibrato, a rare Taylor RSSM acoustic, a twin-neck Fender Telecaster, and various iconic guitars like the Gibson SG Junior, ES-335, Flying V, Explorer, and Martin guitars.
Richie Sambora’s personal life
In 1991, Sambora started dating Cher. However, he married the popular actress Heather Locklear in 1994. Three years later, they welcomed a daughter, Ava Elizabeth. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2007 due to incorrigible differences between them. From 2014 to 2018, the singer dated guitarist Orianthi.
Richie Sambora’s Social Media following
|139K Followers
|181.9K Followers
|500K Followers
|Youtube
|48.9K Subscribers
Richie Sambora’s awards
- Grammy Awards 2007: Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "Who Says You Can't Go Home"
- Grammy Awards 1997 (Nominee): Best Music Video - Long Form for "Bon Jovi: Live from London"
- Grammy Awards 2001 (Nominee): Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "It's My Life"
- Grammy Awards 2006 (Nominee): Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Misunderstood"
- Grammy Awards 2008 (Nominee): Best Pop Vocal Album for the album "Lost Highway"
- Grammy Awards 2010 (Nominee): Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals for "We Weren't Born to Follow"
FAQs
How many bands has Richie Sambora worked with?
Sambora has worked with three bands i.e. Bon Jovi, Message, and RSO.
Is Richie Sambora married?
Richie married Heather Locklear but they got divorced in 2007.
What is Richie Sambora known for?
Sambora became famous for being the lead guitarist at Bon Jovi, the rock band.
More from MARKETREALIST
What Is 'The English Patient' Star Kristin Scott Thomas' Net Worth?
From 'Bombshell' to 'Game Change'; Here's a Look at Jay Roach's Million-Dollar Net Worth