Name Richie Sambora Net Worth $150 Million Sources of Income Album Sales, Concert Tickets, Tours, Live Performances Date of Birth July 11, 1959 Age 64 Years Gender Male Nationality United States of America Profession Singer, Songwriter, Record Producer, Actor, Screenwriter, Composer

Also Read: What Is Oscar-Winning Actress Kim Basinger's Net Worth?

Richie Sambora is an American musician popularly known as the lead guitarist of the band Bon Jovi. Over the years, he has earned a net worth of $150 million. He was inspired by Eric Clapton, Johnny Winter, Jimmy Page, Joe Perry, George Harrison, B. B. King, Jimi Hendrix, Jeff Beck, and Stevie Ray Vaughan. In 2018, Sambora was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

(L-R) Nile Rodgers, Merck Mercuriadis, and Richie Sambora attend MusiCares Persons of the Year | Getty Images | Photo by Frazer Harrison

Sambora began his career with the band Message and their 1982 release, "Lessons." Subsequently, he joined Mercy, a band signed to Swan Song Records, followed by Duke Williams & the Extremes. The singer co-owned a club in New Jersey and ventured into the music business by establishing his independent label, Dream Disc Records, at the age of 19.

Also Read: What Is 'Cheers' Actor Ted Danson's Net Worth?

In 1983, Sambora joined Bon Jovi, replacing the original lead guitarist Dave Sabo. He co-wrote the songs "Come Back" and "Burning for Love," both featured on Bon Jovi's debut album in 1983. Until 2013, Sambora remained an integral part of Bon Jovi, contributing to chart-topping hits like "Livin' on a Prayer." In 2018, the musician reunited with Bon Jovi for their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

We’ve just lost one of the greats of all time.. Tony Bennett.. I’m profoundly sad. God bless you brother and thank you.. for all you have shown us and bestowed upon us.. ❤️❤️❤️@TheRealSambora — RICHIE SAMBORA (@TheRealSambora) July 21, 2023

Also Read: What Is 'Parks And Recreation' Star Nick Offerman's Net Worth?

Sambora also had a successful solo career. His debut solo album, "Stranger in This Town" was released in 1991 and charted on both the Billboard 200 and the UK Albums Chart. His other solo albums include "Undiscovered Soul" (1998) and "Aftermath of the Lowdown" (2012). In 2018, he, along with Orianthi, formed the musical duo RSO, releasing their debut album "Radio Free America."

Besides music, Sambora composed television theme songs, co-owned the Philadelphia Soul arena football team, and even ventured into reality television by participating in "The Masked Singer" as the Jacket Potato in 2022.

Richie Sambora performs on stage at Bush Hall | Getty Images | Photo by Jo Hale

Sambora boasts an impressive guitar collection, exceeding 130 instruments, with a third comprising various Fender Stratocaster models. He owns a Richie Sambora signature Kramer model and a Fender Richie Sambora Stratocaster with a Floyd Rose locking vibrato, a rare Taylor RSSM acoustic, a twin-neck Fender Telecaster, and various iconic guitars like the Gibson SG Junior, ES-335, Flying V, Explorer, and Martin guitars.

In 1991, Sambora started dating Cher. However, he married the popular actress Heather Locklear in 1994. Three years later, they welcomed a daughter, Ava Elizabeth. Unfortunately, the couple divorced in 2007 due to incorrigible differences between them. From 2014 to 2018, the singer dated guitarist Orianthi.

Heather Locklear and Richie Sambora watch their daughter Ava Sambora walk the runway | Getty Images | Photo by Gregg DeGuire

Instagram 139K Followers Twitter 181.9K Followers Facebook 500K Followers Youtube 48.9K Subscribers

Ritchie Sambora performs during the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala | Getty Images | Photo by Stephen J. Cohen

- Grammy Awards 2007: Best Country Collaboration with Vocals for "Who Says You Can't Go Home"

- Grammy Awards 1997 (Nominee): Best Music Video - Long Form for "Bon Jovi: Live from London"

- Grammy Awards 2001 (Nominee): Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal for "It's My Life"

- Grammy Awards 2006 (Nominee): Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals for "Misunderstood"

- Grammy Awards 2008 (Nominee): Best Pop Vocal Album for the album "Lost Highway"

- Grammy Awards 2010 (Nominee): Best Pop Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocals for "We Weren't Born to Follow"

Richie Sambora and guests attend the Music Industry Trust Awards 2022 | Getty Images | Photo by JMEnternational

How many bands has Richie Sambora worked with?

Sambora has worked with three bands i.e. Bon Jovi, Message, and RSO.

Is Richie Sambora married?

Richie married Heather Locklear but they got divorced in 2007.

What is Richie Sambora known for?

Sambora became famous for being the lead guitarist at Bon Jovi, the rock band.

More from MARKETREALIST

What Is 'The English Patient' Star Kristin Scott Thomas' Net Worth?

From 'Bombshell' to 'Game Change'; Here's a Look at Jay Roach's Million-Dollar Net Worth