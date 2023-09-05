Name Beth Behrs Net Worth $20 million Gender Female DOB Dec 26, 1985 Age 37 years Nationality American Profession Actor

Popular for her role as Caroline Channing in "2 Broke Girls," American actress Beth Behrs is valued at $20 million. After the success of the show, she starred in "The Neighborhood" on CBS, and has been seen in films like "Hello, My Name is Doris." Other than acting, Behrs has authored books and webcomics.

Image Source: Beth Behrs on the set of Busy Tonight / Photo by: Jordin Althaus/ Getty Images

What are Beth Behrs' sources of income?

Berhs' role in the show "2 Broke Girls," which was aired from 2011 to 2017 for six seasons totaling 138 episodes, remains her claim to fame and the main source of income. In June 2012, the series entered syndication with a record-breaking per-episode fee of $1.7 million when TBS secured the rights after outbidding other networks. The syndication deal amounted to a substantial $235.6 million for the initial run, with the rights slated for renewal approximately a decade later.

Beth Behrs and Kat Dennings, the stars of the show, earned $150,000 per episode each, accumulating around $20 million over the series' duration. Additionally, they received a share of equity points, granting them a percentage of the show's syndication profits. Across the lifespan of the show's syndication, both Kat and Beth are set to earn approximately $50 million each in syndication royalties from the series.

Other ventures

Beyond her success as an actor, Behrs is also a talented writer and stage performer, who has co-created the webcomic "Dents" with Matt Doyle, addressing themes like feminism and environmentalism. She authored the self-help book "The Total Me-Tox" and made her Manhattan theater debut in 2016. Beth is a country music enthusiast who has presented at major country music awards shows, appeared in a music video for Lady A, and hosted the podcast "Harmonic with Beth Behrs," featuring interviews with country and bluegrass artists.

Image Source: Beth Behrs attends the premiere of "Ghosts" and "The Neighborhood" / Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Beth Behrs' real estate

In February 2020, Beth Behrs and Michael Gladis purchased a residence in Studio City, California, for $2.7 million.

Personal Life

Beth Behrs and "Mad Men" actor Michael Gladis got engaged after six years of dating during the summer of 2016. They exchanged vows two years later at Moose Creek Ranch in Victor, Idaho, and are now proud parents to a daughter named Emma.

In 2011, Behrs turned to equine therapy as a means to cope with her anxiety. This experience led her to establish the SheHerdPower Foundation, a notable organization that offers therapy to women who have endured sexual assault by connecting them with horses.

Image Source: Beth Behrs attends the 100th episode celebration of CBS' "2 Broke Girls"/ Photo by Jason LaVeris/ Getty Images

FAQs

Is Beth Behrs a singer?

Behrs was classically trained as a singer.

Who did Beth Behrs marry?

Beth Behrs got married to actor Michael Gladis.

Does Beth Behrs have a baby?

The actress announced the arrival of her first child, a daughter named Emma George.