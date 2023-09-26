Name Angus Young Net Worth $170 Million Salary $7 Million Source of Income Music DOB Mar 31, 1955 Age 68 Years Gender Male Profession Musician, Songwriter, Record producer, Guitarist, Film Score Composer Nationality Australia

Angus Young, the Scottish-born Australian guitar virtuoso and co-founder of the iconic hard rock band AC/DC boasts a staggering net worth of $160 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. His journey to becoming one of the most influential guitarists in rock history is nothing short of legendary.

Angus Young's wealth primarily stems from his groundbreaking music career, fueled by AC/DC's extraordinary success. AC/DC, with Angus Young at the helm, has achieved remarkable milestones, including sales of over 200 million records worldwide. The band's electrifying hits such as "Highway to Hell," "You Shook Me All Night Long," "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap," and "Back in Black" continue to rock the airwaves, solidifying their place in rock history.

Guitarist Angus Young performs at Hampden Park National Stadium / Photo by Ross Gilmore/Redferns via Getty Images

Angus Young's salary

Angus Young's salary has experienced meteoric rises throughout his career. In 1975, he earned a substantial $350,000 from the sales of AC/DC's "High Voltage" album. The following year, as the album reached triple platinum status in the US, his earnings soared to an impressive $3 million. Today, Angus Young continues to reap the rewards of his enduring musical legacy, with an estimated annual income of approximately $15 million, sourced from royalties and various revenue streams.

Angus Young's band AC/DC has an impressive list of business ventures which include neckties and beach cover-up dresses, light-up red devil horns, and baby bibs, per Forbes. AC/DC also has exclusive deals with Walmart, its own range of wines, a self-branded German beer, a Converse Chuck Taylor line, a Monopoly board game, and high-end headphones. Numerous films and commercials feature their music and the band has licensed its music to game companies, iOS apps, and sports franchises.

Angus Young with AC/DC, playing at Cal Expo in Sacramento, California/ Photo by Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images0

Angus Young's total assets

Angus Young's net worth encompasses not only his wealth but also his extensive assets, including properties, investments, and personal holdings. Notably, Young and his wife Ellen Van Lochem designed a lavish three-story mansion in Ellen's hometown, Aalten, a small Dutch town. This multi-million-dollar residence boasts a recording studio, guest rooms, and an expansive backyard. The Youngs also own a property in the Kangaroo Point area of Sydney, adding to their considerable assets.

Angus Young's personal life is characterized by his marriage to Ellen Van Lochem, a relationship that began in 1979 and led to their wedding six months later. Despite the rock 'n' roll lifestyle, Young has remained a teetotaler throughout his life, often opting for coffee or chocolate milk while his bandmates indulged in alcohol.

In addition to his remarkable music career, Young has received numerous accolades and awards. Kerrang! honored him with the Legend Award in 2006, while Australian Guitar Magazine crowned him Best Australian Guitarist of All Time in 2012. With AC/DC, he earned APRA Awards for Most Played Australian Work Overseas and the prestigious Grammy Award, among many others. The band's enduring legacy is further underscored by their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003 and the ARIA Hall of Fame in 1988.

Angus Young of AC/DC performs onstage at BB&T Center / Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for BT PR

How did Angus Young accumulate his wealth?

Angus Young's wealth primarily comes from his groundbreaking music career with AC/DC, bolstered by album sales, royalties, and various revenue streams, including endorsements.

What is Angus Young's estimated annual income?

Angus Young's current estimated annual income stands at approximately $15 million.

Who is Angus Young married to?

Angus Young is married to Ellen Van Lochem.

