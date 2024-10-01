ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / ECONOMY & WORK

Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress

The man told the server that she was free to share the amount, thus the tip was split nine ways
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Cover Image Source: istockphoto
Cover Image Source: istockphoto

Servers at a restaurant in Benton Harbor, Michigan, were left stunned after a man left a $10,000 tip. The manager of the cafe named Mason Jar, which hosted the generous tipper earlier this year, told The Hill that the tip was left on a $32.43 bill. While it would've been great if the tip was left only for the exceptional service, the manager, Tim Sweeney, clarified that it was for a heartwarming reason.

Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Dan Smedley
Representative Image | Unsplash | Photo by Dan Smedley

The customer, who identified only as Mark, left the 30,835% tip on one of the slowest days of the cafe. Naturally, the tip amount shocked the manager who went to confirm with the customer if he intended to tip so much. 

“We went back and forth. I had a conversation with him. He wanted to proceed. [The waitress] was absolutely shocked," Sweeney told The Hill.

The customer also explained to the staff the reason behind his five-figure tip. Mark told them that it was in memory of a friend who had passed away recently. He added that he was in town for the funeral. 

 

Mark had told the server that she was free to share the amount, thus the tip was split nine ways, with each worker getting $1,100. One of the servers, Paige Mulick, told the publication that she was going to put the money towards her student loan. However, things took a rather sour turn a few days later.

Waitress Linsey Boyd, who received the enormous $10,000 tip, was fired from her job days later according to the Detroit Free Press. In a now-deleted Facebook post, the owners of the cafe stated that her firing had nothing to do with the tip. 

 

Mason Jar café co-owner Jayme Cousins also told News 8 via an email that they couldn't provide the full details as they were bound by labor laws. 

“I know there is a lot going around that we let her go because of the tip and that’s just not logical,” Cousins wrote in the email. The co-owner further added that it was purely a business decision.

However, the server, Boyd, had a very different story to tell. In conversation with WNDU 16 news, Boyd shared that the workplace had become toxic as some of the workers were not happy with the way the tip was split. 

 

Those who did not get a share were unhappy and Boyd said she could sense the animosity. She told the outlet that the issue was even taken up with the management, for them to deal with the negativity.

However, to her surprise, the management dealt with it by firing her.  

She added that she will never forget what her manager told her. “It was still getting a lot of publicity and attention, and the best way to calm the situation and to move forward was for me to not come back,” she recalled the owner saying.

 

Naturally, Boyd took to Facebook to talk about her firing. However, she alleged that the management asked her to take the post down and threatened her with legal action. While Boyd cooperated and deleted the post, she did hire a lawyer to look into her case, she told the outlet.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
ECONOMY & WORK
Man leaves whopping $10,000 tip at Michigan cafe. But it didn't end well for waitress
The man told the server that she was free to share the amount, thus the tip was split nine ways
2 hours ago
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
ECONOMY & WORK
Man refuses to pay tax at Home Depot and walks away saying 'play time is over'
The Home Depot staffer requests the individual's tax-exempt number, which the individual declines.
2 hours ago
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
BURGER KING
Burger King employee receives goodie bag after 27 years of loyalty. So, David Spade stepped in to help
The story resonated with thousands of fans who made sure to set things right for the hardworking man .
16 hours ago
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
ECONOMY & WORK
Teacher wins a house worth $2.6 million in lottery, but ends up with $6,600 instead due to a loophole
She was only offered $6,600 as a “goodwill gesture” for being the winner. 
20 hours ago
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
ECONOMY & WORK
Tyler Perry has bizarre take on how to split bills in relationships and women have a lot to say
Perry's comments about splitting bills and the women being the breadwinner did not go down well with many.
1 day ago
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
WALMART
Someone tried to pull off a return scam at Walmart counter. An employee was having none of it
Walmart worker confronts the return scammer, sparking a viral debate on ethical consumer behavior.
1 day ago
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
ECONOMY & WORK
Elon Musk once wiped out $14 billion off Tesla's value. All it took was a single tweet from him
It even knocked off $3 billion from his own stake in Tesla as investors started taking out their money.
1 day ago
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
ECONOMY & WORK
Rare 1975 dime valued at $456,000 could be hiding in your wallet — here’s what you should look for
The 1975 "No-S" dime is missing the letter "S" which signifies it was struck at the San Francisco mint.
1 day ago
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
ECONOMY & WORK
Amazon delivery driver's reaction to being told he's on camera has the internet begging for his raise
The video gained so much popularity that some users even advised Amazon that it could be their next commercial.
2 days ago
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
ECONOMY & WORK
Woman buys ‘dream car’ for an astounding $84,000, regrets it after finding out her blunder
Later, she finally found a way to get rid of the Tahoe after three years of paying $1,400 a month.
2 days ago
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
ECONOMY & WORK
Guy sharing his pain of shopping from Amazon is a comedic masterpiece that hits way too close to home
Most users are vexed by how Amazon does not show results even slightly related to the search keywords, making the shopping experience tedious. 
3 days ago
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
WALMART
Man explains how Walmart charges different prices for same item depending on aisle you visit
There were some who pointed out that there was a difference in the quality of the products.
4 days ago
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
COSTCO
Costco gave its customers a trendy glass bottle for free. Here's why they didn't want it
Customers who choose auto-renewal of Costco’s membership are getting the latest freebie as a reward.
4 days ago
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
ECONOMY & WORK
Man decides to spend kids' inheritance money after they refused to take care of him, asks if he's wrong
"I'm planning to use the inheritance from now on to pay for trips."
5 days ago
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
ECONOMY & WORK
'Two and a Half Men' child star was once making $300,000 per episode. Then, he quit for the right reasons
At the peak of his career, Jones reportedly made over $7 million in one season of "Two and a Half Men"
5 days ago
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
ECONOMY & WORK
Wheel Of Fortune contestant misses out on $1 million prize because of one simple word
The contestant who was on a roll lost it all in the bonus round.
6 days ago
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
ECONOMY & WORK
Jay-Z, who is worth $2 billion, refused to lend his cousin $4,800 and it's a key finance lesson
While it's not clear if Jay-Z was describing a hypothetical situation or a real one, the clip gained enough traction.
7 days ago
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
COSTCO
Costco set to launch an exciting new feature on its app that loyal customers will absolutely love
Apart from deals and merchandise, members will now enjoy a new level of convenience.
7 days ago
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
ECONOMY & WORK
Florida man finds out Jeff Bezos bought his $79 million home for a discounted price — now he's suing
The owner alleged that the firm wrongfully concealed the buyer's identity to get a $6 million discount.
7 days ago
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
ECONOMY & WORK
Man breaks down housing crisis with eye-opening math, explains why billionaires are to blame
The guy explained that to afford a home in the current economy, one needs to make at least $52 per hour.
Sep 22, 2024