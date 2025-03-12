Resurfaced '80s clip shows Vanna White eerily predicting her future on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I'm going to..."

White said that she has an active lifestyle and wants to continue working on the show.

Although Vanna White may not be the face of "Wheel of Fortune" like her co-host Pat Sajak had become, she has stayed on the show even after her iconic colleague's departure. Even after speculation about her contract while she asked for a raise, she is hosting "Wheel of Fortune" alongside Ryan Seacrest. She sat down for an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America" around the same time that Seacrest was announced as the new face, and the presenter George Stephanopoulos asked, "You've been preparing. Are you ready Vanna?" before his co-host Robin Roberts added, "Van you have been on the show and in our hearts for 40 years and we went to the GMA archive. Oh boy! Take a look at this." The screen then lit up with footage of White from 1985, where the GMA host asked her, "Vanna, any other aspirations at the moment?" White responded, "Not at the moment," before mentioning, "I'm going to be with 'Wheel of Fortune' as long as it's on."

Looking at the archival video, White exclaimed, "And I'm still here!" before Robin added, "And we're so happy that you are." According to The Sun, in another GMA segment, White had excitedly showed off how much the game show had changed over the passage of time by pointing out the hi-tech additions to its set. She gave meteorologist Ginger Zee a demonstration of the gaming panel, showing off the laser arrangement that was modified for the new digital screen. The screen panel used sensors to detect her hand movements and display text. "I don't even have to touch the letter anymore," she gushed. "There are lasers up there. So, when I go to touch the letter, it catches the movement of my hand, so it lights up," White added.

Screenshot of Vanna White enjoying her 1996 Christmas record. (Image source: Instagram | @ryanseacrest)

White justified her decision to remain on the game show by saying that she led an active life and had no intention of retiring just yet in an exclusive interview with The New York Times. “Fortunately, I’m healthy, I’m active, and I can still walk in those six-inch heels, and I still wear those dresses,” she admitted. Recently, while appearing on the "Elvis Duran Show," White revealed that she worked only 34 days a year to pocket a whopping $10 million paycheck. In addition, the co-host revealed that she enjoys wearing fashionable clothes on the show and has never worn the same dress twice in the 8,000 episodes that were filmed over 42 years.

"Over 8,000 episodes never the same dress," she quipped. "But we film six shows a day!" she added. According to Variety, when White was asked if that actually meant she was on vacation for the rest of 331 days, she nonchalantly replied, "Yeah, I guess so. I've never looked at it like that." However, the former model remains apprehensive about her future since the producers feel she is 'replaceable.' White has renewed her contract till 2026 and has also managed to negotiate a significant $3 million raise after joining Seacrest in the new era.