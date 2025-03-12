ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Resurfaced '80s clip shows Vanna White eerily predicting her future on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I'm going to..."

White said that she has an active lifestyle and wants to continue working on the show.
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Screenshots showing Vanna White on Good Morning America (Cover image source: YouTube| @Good Morning America)
Screenshots showing Vanna White on Good Morning America (Cover image source: YouTube| @Good Morning America)

Although Vanna White may not be the face of "Wheel of Fortune" like her co-host Pat Sajak had become, she has stayed on the show even after her iconic colleague's departure. Even after speculation about her contract while she asked for a raise, she is hosting "Wheel of Fortune" alongside Ryan Seacrest. She sat down for an exclusive interview on "Good Morning America" around the same time that Seacrest was announced as the new face, and the presenter George Stephanopoulos asked, "You've been preparing. Are you ready Vanna?" before his co-host Robin Roberts added, "Van you have been on the show and in our hearts for 40 years and we went to the GMA archive. Oh boy! Take a look at this." The screen then lit up with footage of White from 1985, where the GMA host asked her, "Vanna, any other aspirations at the moment?" White responded, "Not at the moment," before mentioning, "I'm going to be with 'Wheel of Fortune' as long as it's on."

 

Looking at the archival video, White exclaimed, "And I'm still here!" before Robin added, "And we're so happy that you are." According to The Sun, in another GMA segment, White had excitedly showed off how much the game show had changed over the passage of time by pointing out the hi-tech additions to its set. She gave meteorologist Ginger Zee a demonstration of the gaming panel, showing off the laser arrangement that was modified for the new digital screen. The screen panel used sensors to detect her hand movements and display text. "I don't even have to touch the letter anymore," she gushed. "There are lasers up there. So, when I go to touch the letter, it catches the movement of my hand, so it lights up," White added.

Screenshot of Vanna White enjoying her 1996 Christmas record. (Image credit: Instagram | @ryanseacrest)
Screenshot of Vanna White enjoying her 1996 Christmas record. (Image source: Instagram | @ryanseacrest)

White justified her decision to remain on the game show by saying that she led an active life and had no intention of retiring just yet in an exclusive interview with The New York Times. “Fortunately, I’m healthy, I’m active, and I can still walk in those six-inch heels, and I still wear those dresses,” she admitted. Recently, while appearing on the "Elvis Duran Show," White revealed that she worked only 34 days a year to pocket a whopping $10 million paycheck. In addition, the co-host revealed that she enjoys wearing fashionable clothes on the show and has never worn the same dress twice in the 8,000 episodes that were filmed over 42 years.

 

"Over 8,000 episodes never the same dress," she quipped. "But we film six shows a day!" she added. According to Variety, when White was asked if that actually meant she was on vacation for the rest of 331 days, she nonchalantly replied, "Yeah, I guess so. I've never looked at it like that." However, the former model remains apprehensive about her future since the producers feel she is 'replaceable.' White has renewed her contract till 2026 and has also managed to negotiate a significant $3 million raise after joining Seacrest in the new era.

MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Steve Harvey thinks 'Family Feud' player wasted her college money after her 'Easter Bunny' answer
NEWS
Steve Harvey thinks 'Family Feud' player wasted her college money after her 'Easter Bunny' answer
The game host couldn't believe his ears when the young participant exhibited her unintelligent side with Easter around the corner.
4 hours ago
Twin contestants appeared on ‘Price is Right’ and ended up winning not one but two brand new cars
NEWS
Twin contestants appeared on ‘Price is Right’ and ended up winning not one but two brand new cars
Even the games are designed for twins to play as a team in line with the theme of the episode.
5 hours ago
'Family Feud' survey reveals what women want to do to Steve Harvey and his reaction says it all
NEWS
'Family Feud' survey reveals what women want to do to Steve Harvey and his reaction says it all
Harvey was hoping some racy answers weren't on the board but was also disappointed.
5 hours ago
Resurfaced '80s clip shows Vanna White eerily predicting her future on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I'm going to..."
NEWS
Resurfaced '80s clip shows Vanna White eerily predicting her future on 'Wheel of Fortune': "I'm going to..."
White said that she has an active lifestyle and wants to continue working on the show.
7 hours ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was almost in tears after expert revealed value of her 150-year-old item
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest was almost in tears after expert revealed value of her 150-year-old item
The guest was shocked to find out that the previous appraisal of the items was off by a long shot.
10 hours ago
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey finally shows off his golf skills and surprised all the viewers
NEWS
'Price is Right' host Drew Carey finally shows off his golf skills and surprised all the viewers
The host did it effortlessly even though he had suffered an injury and wasn't at his best.
1 day ago
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets chills after expert reveals the value of her 120-year-old ring
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' seller gets chills after expert reveals the value of her 120-year-old ring
The expert also told the guest to get the ring insured for an amount twice that of her appraisal.
1 day ago
'Price is Right' contestant gets a little too close with Drew Carey while dancing in wild TV moment
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant gets a little too close with Drew Carey while dancing in wild TV moment
The host played along with the moves and fans also enjoyed the bizarre celebration.
1 day ago
'Family Feud' fans call out Steve Harvey for mocking woman without even hearing her answer correctly
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans call out Steve Harvey for mocking woman without even hearing her answer correctly
Harvey couldn't distinguish the participant's answer because of her heavy Italian accent and ended up being embarrassed.
1 day ago
Vanna White drops a major 'Wheel of Fortune' secret not many fans know about: "Did I hear that right?"
NEWS
Vanna White drops a major 'Wheel of Fortune' secret not many fans know about: "Did I hear that right?"
Even old fans of the show were gobsmacked by what goes on behind the scenes on the show.
2 days ago
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lashes out at his stylist who randomly showed up during filming
NEWS
'Family Feud' host Steve Harvey lashes out at his stylist who randomly showed up during filming
Harvey ended things on a lighter note despite seeming frustrated at a point on the show.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner says 'I'm still dying' after what she drank during a wild pitch
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judge Lori Greiner says 'I'm still dying' after what she drank during a wild pitch
The sample was actually apple cider vinegar which is healthy but tastes terrible.
2 days ago
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice breaks after expert reveals the value of his 100-year-old painting
NEWS
'Antiques Roadshow' guest's voice breaks after expert reveals the value of his 100-year-old painting
The painting was later put on display at a museum in Delaware owing to its significance.
2 days ago
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'it's my 16th birthday' — then she wins a car
NEWS
'Price is Right' contestant wears a t-shirt that said 'it's my 16th birthday' — then she wins a car
Isabella, who wore a t-shirt that read, "It's My 16th Birthday" was joined by her mother on the set.
2 days ago
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest makes a snarky joke on Kevin Jonas and then apologizes quickly
NEWS
'Wheel of Fortune' host Ryan Seacrest makes a snarky joke on Kevin Jonas and then apologizes quickly
Fans also praised Seacrest for his quick wit and charm, calling him a warm and kind host.
2 days ago
'Shark Tank' judges show off their Bollywood dance moves during a pitch with 'the best intro so far'
NEWS
'Shark Tank' judges show off their Bollywood dance moves during a pitch with 'the best intro so far'
Sahil Patel, Co-Founder/CEO of BollyX demonstrated a fun workout session with groovy dance moves combined with cardio exercise.
2 days ago
Drew Carey stops games on 'Price is Right' to host a gender reveal for couples: "Everybody it's a..."
NEWS
Drew Carey stops games on 'Price is Right' to host a gender reveal for couples: "Everybody it's a..."
Carey proved that the show is more than just about winning prizes and celebrating cars or trips.
3 days ago
Drew Carey looked almost unrecognizable as 'Price is Right' cast showed up in wrestling outfits
NEWS
Drew Carey looked almost unrecognizable as 'Price is Right' cast showed up in wrestling outfits
The crew looked absolutely unrecognizable in their wrestling inspired outfits.
3 days ago
‘Shark Tank’ turns intense as Kevin O’Leary brutally calls founders 'cockroaches': "Going to get crushed"
NEWS
‘Shark Tank’ turns intense as Kevin O’Leary brutally calls founders 'cockroaches': "Going to get crushed"
The beverage defied O'Leary's expectations, and it now holds a 34% market share in the soda sector.
3 days ago
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
NEWS
'Family Feud' fans see a new side of Steve Harvey that proves he should be on 'Dancing With The Stars'
Harvey never loses a chance to show off dance moves alongside contestants on the stage.
4 days ago