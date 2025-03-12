ECONOMY & WORK
Steve Harvey thinks 'Family Feud' player wasted her college money after her 'Easter Bunny' answer

The game host couldn't believe his ears when the young participant exhibited her unintelligent side with Easter around the corner.
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Steve Harvey and the contestant on Family Feud (Cover Image Source: Instagram| @familyfeud)
Steve Harvey isn't a stranger to dumb and absurd answers on "Family Feud," but the host still ends up getting surprised by silly responses to simple questions. He couldn't believe his ears when the young participant exhibited her unintelligent side with Easter around the corner. In response to Harvey's question, "Name an animal that starts with the letter 'E'?" a contestant named Alexis quickly said, "How about the Easter bunny?" According to The Sun, her family members cheered uncontrollably, and one of them even congratulated her, saying, "Good answer, good answer!" while Harvey stood in silence, watching them celebrate. "All this money at this college, and my damn baby just said: 'The Easter bunny," he said poking fun at the dumb response with his iconic expressions for the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Family Feud (@familyfeud)

 

Fans had a ball after witnessing the hilarious moment as well. "W T H y'all clapping for?!" @jmvhititstrong joked referring to the family's victory chant. "He couldn't believe she said that shit," @snook_tu chimed in. "Sometimes they need to be honest about that "good answer," @__lamar34 added. "At least she did not say Eeyore the donkey from Winnie the Pooh. It could be worse," @lily_carriger joked. This is not the first time that a participant has used the 'Easter bunny' out of context. One contestant named Sheri thought she was playing smart while answering the question, "If Santa Claus was sick on Christmas Eve, who might he ask to deliver the presents?" She went on to say, "Okay, I'm thinking outside the box. He already knows the route. Easter Bunny!" with a knowledgeable gaze after the bizarre response.

 

Harvey stood frozen as her family members started to clap while she kept repeating, "He knows the route. The Easter bunny knows where all the kids live." The host shook his head, paused for the cheering to die down, and then asked, "How are Santa Claus and Easter Bunny tied/related to each other?" "They are magical friends," Sheri replied. Ironically, Sheri ended up being right, and fans were left in splits. "I love how when "Easter Bunny" showed up on the board, Steve was just frozen in shock," @bobbyburchenal74 wrote in the comments.

Screenshot showing Harvey scolding the audience
Screenshot showing Harvey scolding the audience (Image source: YouTube)

"You can just see Steve's hope for humanity leaving in this clip," @kylezaking agreed. "Steve Harvey has mastered the "Are you fucking serious?" look," @RedGlass88 pointed out. "I love when Steve makes fun of the contestant's answers and they end up being right. Steve always has a deep look on his face," @justin96130 commented. In a recent interview with Variety, Harvey acknowledged that people don't care about finding the correct answer as long as they're entertained. He admitted that he is free to manage the show however he sees fit because of the producers.

 

"I’ve taken a game show and turned it into a comedy show, really,” he said. “’Family Feud’ is a show about the survey of what a hundred people think. They gave me the leeway to do it my way, so it’s not so much the questions and answers, it’s more the relationship between the contestant and the host. And that’s what makes it pretty fun,” he said in conclusion.

