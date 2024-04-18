Cashier Posts Video About Pressure From Customers Causing Miscalculations; Netizens React

A cashier's job may seem simple but having to handle transactions all day requires a great deal of accuracy and efficiency. Despite their efforts, things sometimes get tricky when customers want to give extra money after the cashier has already counted everything. This was highlighted by a TikTok user Livvyシ in a video posted on her handle (@_olivia.byrnes_) captioned, "Brain literally reboots." She started the video by saying, “This is a warning if you see me as a cashier."

She then continued and explained, “If you hand me money, and I put it in the system, and the system already did the math, and you hand me quarters, you’re there for another five minutes. I don’t care. I’m not a calculator. I can’t do that. I can’t." Viewers who formerly worked as or are still employed as cashiers found the video relatable and many shared their experiences of how customers embarrass them by doing the math and telling them how much they have to return. This can be frustrating and pressurizing for a cashier and some of them even refuse to take extra change because they don't want to make a mistake and have less money in their register. As a result, the customer unnecessarily gets enraged and throws a tantrum, blaming the cashier and the manager.

@rrpatter commented, "It’s always older customers. I just stare panicked and with that one SpongeBob scene where they’re running around his brain with the office on fire playing in my head till they tell me what to give back." @Mental Hippie commented, "I literally tell them 'I already put it in sorry' and refuse to do that, oops. I don’t get paid to be a calculator. I’m tired." @alina commented, "I’ll never forget the time my brain stopped working and I panicked and handed a lady like 10 extra dollars because she wouldn’t stop staring at me." @Shaina Foreman commented, "I study math but the second someone hands me quarters my brain just stops. like they threw me off my groove."

@luddy commented, "It’s so embarrassing when they do the math for me." @Vulpes commented, "I've pulled my phone out to calculate money before bc of people like this. just tell them I have a math disorder and they go oh ok." @Sara Mannerberg commented, "And then they be like ah kids these days can’t do math blah blah." @HyperactiveJJ commented, "I tell them no regardless cause it’s already in the system. Sorry not doing the extra math especially when I’m dyslexic with numbers." @DawnW0338 commented, "It's not just doing math, it's doing math under pressure. I'm 55 and won't do it."

Getting calculations right on a busy day at the store can be a big deal for cashiers, and If they make any minor mistake, they might have to pay for it themselves. For example, a worker at McDonald's had to pay $32 from their own pocket when their register was short, and such incidents make cashiers nervous about getting extra change that's not exact.

