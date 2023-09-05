Celebrities and their prized, insured possessions

Pexels | Andrea Piacquadio

Insuring one's phone or laptop is pretty common nowadays but one may be taken aback to hear what some celebrities deem necessary to get insured. Some celebrities insure the body parts for which they are famous. Some footballers' legs and a few chefs' tongues are known to be insured. There are companies that specialize in offering custom insurance and their client base mostly comprises celebrities. Today we will be delving into the world of weird celebrity insurance.

1. Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt of Jamaica Getty Images | Ezra Shaw

The man is known for his speed of covering 100m in 9.58 seconds and hence, it's not a shocker that he has his legs insured for $200 million. The Jamaican sprinter is an Olympic gold medalist and an eleven-time World Champion. He is often referred to as the "Lightning Bolt" and has received various accolades like the IAAF World Athlete of the Year, Track & Field Athlete of the Year, BBC Overseas Sports Personality of the Year, and more.

2. Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso of Spain | Getty Images | Clive Rose

The Spanish F1 Driver has gotten his thumbs insured by Santander for $8.7 million. The racing driver has ranked above everyone in his generation when it comes to F1 driving. Fernando Alonso is a two-time Formula 1 world champion and has won the Le Mans 24 Hours twice. Apart from the vital role of his thumbs in driving, another reason to get his thumbs insured is his popular thumbs-up celebration.

3. David Beckham

David Beckham | Getty Images | Edward Berthelot

The world-famous footballer is one of many footballers who have their legs insured. In the early 2020s, David Beckham got his legs insured for $70 million which has since doubled, and is now one of the biggest sports insurance. The talented footballer is known for his range of passing as a right winger and is hailed as one of the greatest mid-fielders of all time.

4. Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey | Paul Morig

The "All I Want for Christmas" singer has more than one body part insured. In 2006 after winning the Gilletes campaign titled "Legs of Goddess", she got her legs insured for an astounding $1 billion. In 2016, Mariah Carey took out two $35 million policies: one for her famous voice and the other for her legs, as per TMZ.

5. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum | Getty Images | Matt Winkelmeyer

The German model turned Victoria's Secret Angel, Heidi Klum gained traction for her modeling and also her hosting gigs. Klum's legs are insured but what's more surprising is that one leg costs less than the other. Klum said that she had a small scar on her left leg which resulted in its value being less than the other one. "When I was young, I fell into a glass and I have, like, a big scar," she explained to DeGeneres. "I put so much spray tan on right now you can't see it right now but yeah, one was more expensive than the other one," she told Ellen DeGeneres.

6. Rihanna

Rihanna | Getty Images | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Riri was also presented with the Gillette Venus Breeze Celebrity Legs of a Goddess award after which she promptly insured the award-winning legs. Gillette reportedly insured her legs for #1 million each back in 2007. “They named me this year's Celebrity Legs of a Goddess, so along with the title comes an insurance for your legs of a million dollars,” Rihanna said in an interview, as per Vogue.

7. America Ferrera

Actress America Ferrera | Getty Images | Moises De Pena

The face of Aquafresh, America Ferrera, who is also known for starring in "The Ugly Betty," had her smile insured for $10 million in 2006. It was the company that reportedly insured her smile. "It's very flattering to have my smile insured for $10 million. It's not something that I ever imagined happening," she said according to People.

8. Jamie Lee Curtis

Jamie Lee Curtis | Getty Images | Rich Fury

Jamie Lee Curtis has her legs insured for a whopping $1 million. As per the People, she was advertising for the pantyhose brand L'egg and the company decided to get her legs insured. Jamie Lee Curtis became the spokeswoman for the company back in 1996 and that is exactly when the parent company Sara Lee, Corp took out an insurance policy on her gams.

9. Keith Richards

Keith Richards | Getty Images | Graham Wiltshire

The famous guitarist of the legendary band Rolling Stones, Keith Richards has shaped the world of rock 'n' roll with his hands and therefore, it comes as no surprise that those hands are insured for $1.6 million by Lloyd’s of London. The English singer, guitarist, songwriter, and secondary vocalist is extremely decorated all over the world and earns a lot from sales of merchandise, music, licensing, and other digital downloads.

10. Troy Polamalu

Troy Polamalu | Getty Images | Bob Riha, Jr

The Former Pittsburgh Steelers NFL player is the winner of two Super Bowls. He is known for his defensive gameplay and of course, his long, flowing black hair that is nearly three feet long. After signing a deal with the shampoo brand Head & Shoulders, his hair was insured by the company for a whopping $1 million, endorsed by the Pittsburgh Steelers safety. This got Troy Polamalu a place in the Guinness World Records for being the holder of the highest insured hair.