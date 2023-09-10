These classic sitcoms made us laugh through the decades

Vivian Vance and Bill Frawley ride in on a motorcycle in front of a dismayed Desi Arnaz and Lucille Ball in the television series 'I Love Lucy', 1951/Photo by CBS/Getty Images

Television has been a constant companion in our lives, providing us with laughter, entertainment, and a welcome escape from reality. Among the myriad genres, sitcoms have stood the test of time, making us laugh through the decades. Here's a countdown of the top 10 classic sitcoms that continue to tickle our funny bones and are available for streaming on various platforms.

10. Curb Your Enthusiasm (2000–Present)

A general view of atmosphere at the premiere of HBO's "Curb Your Enthusiasm" at Paramount Pictures Studios on October 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California/GettyImages/Photo by Araya Doheny/WireImage

"Curb Your Enthusiasm" is a groundbreaking cringe comedy led by the incomparable Larry David. Playing a heightened version of himself, Larry stumbles through everyday life, showcasing his remarkable knack for finding awkward situations within social norms. His unapologetic obnoxiousness is oddly endearing, making us simultaneously love and loathe him. This show has left an indelible mark on the comedy genre and is available for viewers to enjoy on HBO Max, cementing its status as a timeless masterpiece of hilariously uncomfortable moments.

9. MAS*H (1972–1983)

Cast members of the television comedy M*A*S*H which aired from 1972-1983 (l-r): Alan Alda Loretta Swit, Mike Farrell (sitting), McLean Stevenson, and Larry Linville/ GettyImages/ Bettmann / Contributor

"MAS*H" brilliantly adapts Robert Altman's 1970 movie, blending humor with the stark realities of war. Alan Alda leads the cast in this iconic series, infusing it with both laughter and poignant moments as Army surgeons grapple with the tumultuous Korean War. A masterpiece of wit and heart, it continues to captivate audiences, offering a timeless exploration of humanity's resilience in the face of adversity. You can experience this enduring classic on Hulu, where it continues to entertain and inspire.

8. Frasier (1993–2004)

"Frasier" paraphernalia goes on sale at the NBC Experience store in Rockefeller Center May 13, 2004 in New York City/Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images

"Frasier" emerged as a beloved spin-off of "Cheers," centering on the sophisticated psychiatrist Frasier Crane, portrayed by Kelsey Grammer. Alongside the brilliant David Hyde Pierce, the show's ensemble cast delivered uproarious comedy that oozed snippy charm. With its sharp wit and endearing characters, "Frasier" remains a timeless gem in television history, offering viewers a delightful glimpse into the quirky world of Frasier's daily life.

7. I Love Lucy (1951–1957)

On the set of Desilu productions' television series, I Love Lucy, 1951-1957. L-R, Lucille Ball, Vivian Vance, and William Frawley/ GettyImages/Bettmann /Contributor

"I Love Lucy" remains an enduring gem in television history. Lucille Ball's unforgettable portrayal of the quirky Lucy Ricardo, perpetually ensnared in hilarious predicaments, has captured hearts for generations. Her comedic chemistry with Fred and Ethel Mertz, her endearing neighbors, adds to the show's appeal. Today, this timeless classic can be enjoyed on streaming platforms like Hulu and Paramount+, ensuring that Lucy's misadventures continue to delight and entertain audiences, making it a must-watch for all seeking laughter and nostalgia.

6. The Honeymooners (1955–1956)

Image Source: Wikimedia Commons

"The Honeymooners" (1955–1956) may have had a short run, but its enduring impact on television history cannot be denied. This classic show beautifully depicted the love between Ralph and Alice Kramden in a relatable blue-collar setting, resonating with audiences for generations. Jackie Gleason's comedic brilliance illuminated the screen as he and his neighbors used humor to navigate life's everyday trials. Fortunately, this timeless gem is now easily accessible for new generations on Amazon Prime Video, ensuring that the laughter and heartwarming moments of "The Honeymooners" continue to captivate viewers.

5. The Larry Sanders Show (1992–1998)

Image Source: Twitter/Scott Wichmann

"The Larry Sanders Show," which aired from 1992 to 1998, offers a hilarious and incisive peek into the backstage chaos of the late-night talk show realm, brilliantly skewering the egos that define Hollywood. Garry Shandling's neurotic rendition of the titular talk show host, bolstered by an exceptional supporting ensemble, elevates this HBO classic to essential viewing. For those seeking a dose of biting satire and memorable comedic performances, "The Larry Sanders Show" is available for streaming on HBO Max. Don't miss out on this timeless gem of television comedy.

4. Seinfeld (1989–1998)

Image Source: Netflix

"Seinfeld," the iconic sitcom that ran from 1989 to 1998, continues to stand the test of time as the ultimate "show about nothing." Jerry Seinfeld's role as the level-headed protagonist surrounded by a cast of eccentric characters, such as Elaine, George, and Kramer, remains etched in pop culture history. This '90s gem retains its status as the pinnacle of sitcom excellence and can be enjoyed by a new generation, as it is readily accessible on Netflix.

3. Cheers (1982–1993)

(L-R) Ashley Fink, James Lafferty, Cassidy Freeman, David Walton, David Lascher, Chris Estrada, Harold Perrineau, Christina Vidal, and Ronald Gladden participate in a script reading at the "Cheers Reunion" during the 12th Season of ATX TV Festival at ACL Live on June 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas/ GettyImages/Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage

"Cheers" is an iconic sitcom set in a bar where everyone knows your name. This beloved show is a timeless source of humor, featuring unforgettable characters like Sam Malone, Diane, and Rebecca. It's a masterclass in sitcom brilliance, offering endless laughs and heartwarming moments. You can relive the magic of "Cheers" on streaming platforms like Hulu, Paramount+, or Peacock, making it easily accessible to new and longtime fans alike. So, raise a virtual glass and enjoy the camaraderie and laughter that have made "Cheers" a classic in the world of television.

2. The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1970–1977)

Image Source: Twitter/Neville F Chamberlain

"The Mary Tyler Moore Show" is a beloved classic that celebrates the independent spirit of its protagonist, Mary Richards. This iconic series features a stellar ensemble cast and sharp, humorous writing that has stood the test of time. Mary's journey in the television industry remains a source of inspiration for strong, single women. It's a timeless show that broke new ground for women in television. Catch it now on Hulu and relive the charm and wit that made it an enduring favorite.

1. All in the Family (1971–1979)

Image Source: Twitter/Bazooka Joe

Topping our list "All in the Family" (1971–1979) stands as a trailblazing series that fearlessly tackled societal issues by peering through the lens of Archie Bunker's bigotry. Norman Lear's groundbreaking creation defied conventions, ingeniously delivering crucial messages wrapped in humor. The stellar ensemble, led by Carroll O'Connor and Jean Stapleton, solidified its status as an enduring classic. This show's legacy lies in its ability to spark essential conversations, fostering a deeper understanding of the complexities of society while making us laugh along the way.

