ECONOMY & WORK
MONEY 101
NEWS
PERSONAL FINANCE
NET WORTH
About Us Contact Us Privacy Policy Terms of Use DMCA Opt-out of personalized ads
© Copyright 2023 Market Realist. Market Realist is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
MARKETREALIST.COM / NEWS

Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US

These are part of a wider recall that has affected millions of pounds of frozen meat.
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Stock image of shoppers at a Costco Wholesale Store | (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Peterson/Corbis )
Stock image of shoppers at a Costco Wholesale Store | (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Mark Peterson/Corbis )

Millions of pounds of meat and other food products such as frozen waffles have been recalled due to a health scare across America. As part of this, Costco has added more items to its recall list over the last week due to listeria concerns. The two most recent products added to the list were 'Readywise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket' and two of Rana Meal solutions' ready to eat meal packages. Earlier, the retail chain recalled two other ready to eat products due to an issue with the poultry products supplier, BrucePac which has been subjected to scrutiny by the USDA

Representative image of Packages of chicken wings are displayed at a Costco store | Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan
Representative image of frozen chicken wings displayed at a Costco store | (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

List of Recalled Costco Products

Costo released two statements, the latest of which recalled item #1628923: Readywise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket. Dubbed as an “apocalypse dinner kit," the ready-to-eat packages reportedly have a shelf life of 25 years. These dehydrated and freeze-dried meals are often stored by consumers in preparation for a calamity. As per the product's description, they offer “a long-term solution” rather than a “temporary fix."

 

The shelf-stable food company based out of Salt Lake City, voluntarily recalled their product as a precaution. “Due to the potential Listeria contamination in the chicken provided by one of our suppliers,” the firm said as it requested customers to refrain from consuming the product that they must return to Costco for a full refund.

 

The second most recent product on the recall list is the Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce. The Rana Meal Solutions products are also a part of the wider BrucePac foods recalls.

 

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this letter along to anyone to whom a Pasta Meal Kit may have been given," the company wrote in its notice. 

Earlier of October 14, Costco recalled certain lots of Ruiz El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos and Red’s Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos, as well. As per the statement the recall was in "abundance of caution" and only products with certain best-by dates were impacted. 

Details of the Wider Meat Recall

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a Class 1 recall “of a fully-cooked chicken ingredient produced in BrucePac’s Durant, Oklahoma facility" over concerns of a possible Listeria contamination.

 

The USDA which first posted the notice on October 9, released an updated 343-page document that listed all the products affected by the nation wide recall.

 

These items were shipped to other establishments and distributors to be sold at retailers, food sellers, restaurants, schools, and institutions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that listeria outbreaks can possibly be fatal for certain groups of people. Pregnant women, newborn babies, immuno-suppressed Americans, and adults over the age of 65 are particularly at risk. As per the CDC, around 1,600 people in the country contract the disease, and it kills around 260 Americans.

 

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever, intestinal issues, nausea, and diarrhea. Other symptoms include headache, loss of balance, and confusion as well.

RELATED TOPICS COSTCO
MORE ON MARKET REALIST
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
COSTCO
Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US
These are part of a wider recall that has affected millions of pounds of frozen meat.
2 hours ago
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
NEWS
Selena Gomez, who is worth $1.3 billion, called out over amount of money she gave a homeless man
Even though critics questioned her for this show of generosity, Gomez is known for her philanthropy.
3 hours ago
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
NEWS
Guy who bought a $26,000 house on Amazon shares what was delivered — it came with a warning too
The Amazon house now stands as a symbol of unconventional homeownership in the digital age, leaving viewers both fascinated and entertained.
18 hours ago
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
NEWS
Woman unexpectedly receives $50,000 from her bank. Then, she found a way to hold onto it legally
Through luck, quick thinking, and due dilligence, the woman claimed she got to keep the money.
18 hours ago
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
WALMART
Guy sues Walmart for $100 million or 'free unlimited lifetime shopping'. Then, the verdict came
The man didn't provide too many details about the incident mentioned in the lawsuit.
1 day ago
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets — he played the same numbers on all of them
NEWS
Virginia man wins $800,000 with 160 lottery tickets — he played the same numbers on all of them
Cross isn't the first person to pick the same number for multiple tickets, but won big with more than a hundred of them.
1 day ago
California man owns 1,497 credit cards worth $1.7 million — it all started with a bet that went too far
NEWS
California man owns 1,497 credit cards worth $1.7 million — it all started with a bet that went too far
Cavanagh first started collecting credit cards as part of a bet, but didn't stop even after winning.
1 day ago
Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
NEWS
Toddler picks out a quirky $2.99 tea cup at a thrift store so valuable it's even at the Smithsonian
The mother decided to look up the cup and saucer set online since it appeared to be something fancy.
2 days ago
McDonald's worker believes she is serving Joe Biden — surprise, it's actually Bill Clinton
NEWS
McDonald's worker believes she is serving Joe Biden — surprise, it's actually Bill Clinton
The former US President is known for visiting the fast food chain's outlets for campaigning.
2 days ago
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
NEWS
A professor hid clues for cash prize on campus. All the students had to do was read the syllabus.
The students were amused to find out about the unusual test that their professor had come up with.
2 days ago
Retired grandpa wins $344 million Powerball jackpot — picking the numbers from a fortune cookie
NEWS
Retired grandpa wins $344 million Powerball jackpot — picking the numbers from a fortune cookie
Even after he won, the man had no idea about the amount that he was going to walk away with.
2 days ago
Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes
NEWS
Trump is selling an 'Ultra MAGA Experience' for almost $1 million — no one knows what it includes
There are six different packages for donating to the campaign but it isn't clear what donors get.
2 days ago
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest brings in a rare item from out of this world — a literal meteorite worth a fortune
The seller had accurately estimated the rock's value but the buyer argued that he also had to sell it forward.
3 days ago
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
NEWS
Donald Trump revealed his dad once helped him out with a 'small loan' — a modest $1 million
The former president kept repeating the claim, while it was later revealed that he got a lot more than a million dollars.
3 days ago
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
NEWS
Millionaire Jessica Chastain told to 'read the room' after blasting a budget airline over $15 refund
The heated exchange triggered mixed reactions from social media users before it was deleted.
4 days ago
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
NEWS
Guy spends six months and $1,500 to make a sandwich completely from scratch. Then, he tasted it
He even fetched water from the ocean to make salt from scratch and milked a cow himself to procure butter and cheese.
4 days ago
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
NEWS
This 1943 Lincoln penny could be worth over $1 million — check your wallet for this rare find
There's still no record of how many such coins might still be in circulation or sitting in someone's coin collection.
4 days ago
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
NEWS
Meet Durana Elmi, the trailblazing entreprenuer who won the 2024 TITAN Women in Business Awards
Durana Elmi, co-founder and COO of Cymbiotika, has been recognized for her outstanding global business achievements in the 2024 TITAN Women In Business Awards.
4 days ago
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
NEWS
Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran 'loves' firing staff on Fridays — some even agree with her reason
Her comments came at a time when several CEOs were slammed for insensitive comments about layoffs.
4 days ago
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
NEWS
Pawn Stars guest who brought a 'football helmet' told it's a ‘one in a million’ piece worth a fortune
The expert who examined the helmet using an X-ray gun was bowled over by what he discovered.
5 days ago