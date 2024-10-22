Costco warns shoppers to return these 2 items ASAP amid listeria concerns across the US

These are part of a wider recall that has affected millions of pounds of frozen meat.

Millions of pounds of meat and other food products such as frozen waffles have been recalled due to a health scare across America. As part of this, Costco has added more items to its recall list over the last week due to listeria concerns. The two most recent products added to the list were 'Readywise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket' and two of Rana Meal solutions' ready to eat meal packages. Earlier, the retail chain recalled two other ready to eat products due to an issue with the poultry products supplier, BrucePac which has been subjected to scrutiny by the USDA.

Representative image of frozen chicken wings displayed at a Costco store | (Image source: Getty Images | Photo by Justin Sullivan)

List of Recalled Costco Products

Costo released two statements, the latest of which recalled item #1628923: Readywise 110 Serving Emergency Protein Bucket. Dubbed as an “apocalypse dinner kit," the ready-to-eat packages reportedly have a shelf life of 25 years. These dehydrated and freeze-dried meals are often stored by consumers in preparation for a calamity. As per the product's description, they offer “a long-term solution” rather than a “temporary fix."

Today is the last day to SAVE UP TO 50% OFF during our 23 Days of Deals. Hurry, ends tonight!



Shop now - https://t.co/Hsq7P4vmsA pic.twitter.com/S3pU9SxfM5 — ReadyWise Foods (@ReadyWiseFood) January 23, 2023

The shelf-stable food company based out of Salt Lake City, voluntarily recalled their product as a precaution. “Due to the potential Listeria contamination in the chicken provided by one of our suppliers,” the firm said as it requested customers to refrain from consuming the product that they must return to Costco for a full refund.

Costco customers are urged to return recent recalled products over listeria contamination concerns, with some of them part of the massive BrucePac recall. https://t.co/X1LkULwic8 — KTVU (@KTVU) October 21, 2024

The second most recent product on the recall list is the Rana Chicken Truffle Carbonara and Tagliatelle Grilled White Chicken & Portobello Mushroom Sauce. The Rana Meal Solutions products are also a part of the wider BrucePac foods recalls.

Voluntary recall of the meal kits made by Rana Meal Solutions is related to one of nearly 10 million pounds of meat and poultry products in the U.S.#Sask #food https://t.co/P0ZC1nal7i — 980 CJME (@CJMENews) October 12, 2024

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and ask you to please pass this letter along to anyone to whom a Pasta Meal Kit may have been given," the company wrote in its notice.

Earlier of October 14, Costco recalled certain lots of Ruiz El Monterey Mexican Grill Chicken & Cheese Taquitos and Red’s Southwestern Grilled Chicken Mini Burritos, as well. As per the statement the recall was in "abundance of caution" and only products with certain best-by dates were impacted.

Details of the Wider Meat Recall

The U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a Class 1 recall “of a fully-cooked chicken ingredient produced in BrucePac’s Durant, Oklahoma facility" over concerns of a possible Listeria contamination.

🚨 Recall Update: The school distribution list for the BrucePac recall is now on our website. Find out more here: https://t.co/ckBRKuDF4N pic.twitter.com/KbKVxeCUpg — USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service (@USDAFoodSafety) October 21, 2024

The USDA which first posted the notice on October 9, released an updated 343-page document that listed all the products affected by the nation wide recall.

These items were shipped to other establishments and distributors to be sold at retailers, food sellers, restaurants, schools, and institutions. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned that listeria outbreaks can possibly be fatal for certain groups of people. Pregnant women, newborn babies, immuno-suppressed Americans, and adults over the age of 65 are particularly at risk. As per the CDC, around 1,600 people in the country contract the disease, and it kills around 260 Americans.

Listeria is a food-borne illness that may be especially harmful for pregnant people and their babies. Learn steps to prevent Listeria infection, like foods to avoid and recalls to be aware of: https://t.co/5e27YBAhRr #NFSEM2024 #FoodSafety pic.twitter.com/4zP2eq6rkp — CDC Division of Reproductive Health (@CDC_DRH) September 30, 2024

Symptoms of listeria infection include fever, intestinal issues, nausea, and diarrhea. Other symptoms include headache, loss of balance, and confusion as well.