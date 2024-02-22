Kylian Mbappe Set For Staggering World-Record Signing-On Fee At Real Madrid

Paris St-Germain’s star striker Kylian Mbappe is reportedly set to join Real Madrid this summer. He had previously notified PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi of his intention to depart the club once his contract expires at the end of June. Although he has not formally signed a contract with Real Madrid, numerous sources have indicated that the agreement is finalized. As part of the speculated deal, Mbappe is set to receive a record-breaking £128 million (over $162 million) signing bonus after tax. However, the striker will take a pay cut to play for the Spanish team.

🚨⚪️ Real Madrid fixed salary proposal for Kylian Mbappé is way lower than the one made in summer 2022 — and also lower than current salary.



Real want Mbappé to join the club at their conditions after spending years on this saga.



Contract proposal, already in Kylian’s hands. pic.twitter.com/HgAL3BxclJ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

Also Read: Uber Drivers Accused of Tricking Riders With ‘Automatic Tip’ Scam

Spanish newspaper Marca claims that Mbappe finalized his agreement with the club two weeks ago. While the 25-year-old is currently the highest-paid player in the history of European soccer, he will reportedly take a pay cut upon his move to the team.

The player currently receives an annual salary of £21.4 million (over $27 million) at PSG. However, his five-year contract with Real Madrid will pay him £12.8 million (over $16.2 million) a season, which still positions him as the highest-paid player in the team's history.

Image Source: Kylian Mbappe of France | Getty Images | Photo by Jean Catuffe

Real Madrid has held a long-term interest in the star striker. The club's manager, Carlo Ancelotti, has already figured out a position for Mbappe in his team. Midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to play a deeper role, while Vinicius Jr will play on the left alongside Mbappe, who will be playing left of center. Moreover, should midfielder Luka Modric depart the club this summer, Mbappe would take on the iconic number 10 shirt, which he proudly wears for France.

Also Read: If You Had Invested $1,000 in Nvidia 10 Years Ago, Here's the Return You'd See Today

Welcome to Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé



The saga is over. pic.twitter.com/ZexfBFVne8 — 𝙇𝘽𝙕  (@losblancoszone) February 15, 2024

Sun Herald previously stated that the soccer player had presented three conditions to Real Madrid before agreeing to join the team. In addition to a substantial signing bonus and salary, Mbappe insisted on retaining a portion of his image rights.

Also Read: California couple lost $160,000 in a Business Email Compromise Scam, Know More

Although the club typically prefers to maintain full control over players' image rights, reports suggest the club is willing to concede 60% of the striker's image rights.

Image Source: Kylian Mbappe of PSG | Getty Images | Photo by Jean Catuffe

Earlier in 2021, PSG turned down a whopping £188m (around $238 million) offer from Real Madrid for Mbappe. Following this, he went on to sign a new three-year deal with the Ligue 1 club. A year later, he was set to join Real Madrid but made a dramatic U-turn, signing a new two-year deal with PSG. This prompted LaLiga to file a complaint to UEFA, accusing the French club of breaching the Financial Fair Play rules.

These actions suggested that the striker had a close bond with PSG. However, his relationship with the club deteriorated when Mbappe conveyed his decision not to extend his contract through to the summer of 2025, signaling his intention to become a free agent in 2024.

🚨🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as free agent.



The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club. pic.twitter.com/bD0ji3CTyA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024

Following the announcement, Mbappe was not included in the club's pre-season tour. Furthermore, he reportedly turned down a record-breaking transfer offer of £259 million (over $328 million) from Saudi club Al Hilal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylian Mbappé (@k.mbappe)

In response to the transfer, Real Madrid president Ramon Calderon told BBC Football News Show, "He is no doubt one of the players anyone would love to have on his side. He is an amazing player. I think we have a very strong team. Every fan of Real Madrid would like to see him playing in the Bernabeu."

"He will leave a mark. If he continues to play as he has up until now, for sure he will be one of the most important players we have had in our history."

Calderon believes that with talents such as Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr., Rodrygo, Federico Valverde, Eder Militao, Arda Guler, Eduardo Camavinga, and Aurelien Tchouaméni, the club is only headed toward victory.

More from MARKETREALIST

KSI Faces Crypto Storm: Allegations of 'Pump and Dump' Schemes Spark Controversy

Intel and Microsoft Team Up For Custom Chip Deal Worth Over $15 Billion