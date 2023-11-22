What Is Welsh Soccer Coach and Former Player Ryan Giggs' Net Worth?

Name Ryan Giggs Net Worth $60 Million Sources of Income Football Gender Male Date of Birth Nov 29, 1973 Age 49 years Nationality Welsh Profession Football coach

Ryan Giggs, the Welsh soccer legend, boasts a net worth of $60 million, easily making him one of the wealthiest figures in the football world. In 2014, Giggs concluded his illustrious sports career, exiting the field after securing an unprecedented 13 Premier League titles and various other prestigious accolades, including two Champions League titles. Giggs remained devoted to a single club throughout his career, proudly representing Manchester United in a remarkable 963 appearances over 24 years. His commitment extended to his home country, Wales, where he earned 64 caps.

Ryan Giggs became an ambassador for UNICEF UK in 2006. Photo by James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

The former athlete has had a dynamic career, making millions through soccer. After retirement, Giggs served as interim manager for Manchester United in 2014 and subsequently as an assistant from 2014 to 2016. From 2018 to 2022, the football legend took on the role of manager for the Wales National Team. He also represented the England National Team in 1989, the Wales National Team from 1989 to 2007, and the Great Britain team in 2012.

Ryan Giggs of Manchester United sits on the pitch during the FA Cup semi-final against Oldham Athletic | Getty Images | Photo by Mike Cooper

In 2013, Giggs launched GG Hospitality in collaboration with former footballer Gary Neville aiming to establish football-themed hotels across the UK. Their initial projects, Café Football and Hotel Football near Old Trafford, opened in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Giggs and his associates, including Paul Scholes, Nicky Butt, and the Neville brothers, made headlines with the acquisition of Salford City FC. While they sold a 50% stake to Peter Lim, they maintain a keen interest in the club and aspire to see it ascend to the Premier League.

Ryan Giggs, Manager of Wales smiles during a Wales training session at Vale Re | Getty Images | Photo by Stu Forster

Giggs owns a luxurious mansion in Salford, Greater Manchester. In 2021, the property sold for around $3.4 million. It included features such as a private cinema and bar. The businessman is a proud owner of high-end automobiles, particularly a Bentley Continental GT Mulliner.

Ryan Giggs and his wife Stacey Cooke | Getty Images | Photo by Clive Brunskill

Ryan Joseph Giggs was born on November 29, 1973, in Canton, Cardiff, Wales. Giggs married his longtime partner, Stacey Cooke, in September 2007. The couple had two children but eventually divorced in 2017. The former athlete faced controversy when it was revealed that he had engaged in an eight-year affair with Natasha, the wife of his brother Rhodri. The revelation led to several members of Giggs's family disowning him, including his father, who expressed shame.

In 2006, he became an ambassador for UNICEF UK and actively participated in Manchester United's "United for UNICEF" partnership with the children's organization.

Giggs stands as a football legend, with an impressive collection of 34 career trophies. His list of honors includes a remarkable 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League triumphs, four FA Cup victories, a UEFA Super Cup win, a FIFA Club World Cup conquest, an Intercontinental Cup, nine FA Community Shields, and three Football League Cups. He even won two PFA Player of the Year Awards. In the London 2012 Olympics, he had the honor of captaining the GB team.

In May 2014, Giggs took on the role of assistant manager at Manchester United under the leadership of former Dutch coach Louis Van Gaal. His managerial journey continued as he assumed the position of Wales Team Manager in January 2018. He went on to become a Laureus Academy Member in 2018. Giggs was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II for his contributions to the field.

When did Ryan Giggs make his debut for Manchester United?

Ryan Giggs made his debut for Manchester United at the age of 17.

What honor did Ryan Giggs receive in 2007 for his contributions to football?

Ryan Giggs was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) by Queen Elizabeth II.

How many international matches did Ryan Giggs play for Wales?

Ryan Giggs represented Wales in 64 international matches.

