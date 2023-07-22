Nordstrom, the luxury departmental store chain is hosting one of the biggest events and for all those who have missed the Amazon Prime Day, Target Circle sale, and the Walmart + sale, fret not, as Nordstrom is offering some of the best deals in its Anniversary Sale. The Nordstrom sale started last week and will continue till August 6, 2023. From belts to cosmetics, here's a roundup of some good deals you can snatch.

Madewell Medium Perfect Leather Belt

Image Source: Nordstrom

This belt is made with 50% leather which has been sourced from a tannery that "achieved a Leather Working Group Silver rating for energy use, waste production, and water treatment," as per the item description. The belt is currently available at $32.

Edie Whip Chain Faux Leather Crossbody

Image Source: Nordstrom

A statement-making clutch that sports a woven texture and is made with Polyurethane/polyethylene. The crossbody bag is available at $125.

Unseen & Play Sunscreen SPF 50 Set

Image Source: Nordstrom

One can never have enough SPF in their vanity bag and so here's another SPF set of three from Supergood that keeps your skin hydrated and protected from the sun. You can buy the set for $52 currently.

Kiehl’s Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer

Image Source: Nordstrom

Another product that will make sure your skin remains happy is Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Moisturizer. You can get a flat 33% off today which brings down the original product from $96 to $64.

Mac Cosmetics In Hindsight Eye Set

Image Source: Nordstrom

This amazing palette fit for both smokey eyes or a neutral look is available for only $42. Mix and match the six shades which come in generous-sized pans to create amazing eye looks. You will also get a lifting mascara free with the eyeshadow palette.

Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo

Image Source: Nordstrom

Never neglect your hair, especially if it's color-treated. Here's a strengthening shampoo your hair will thank you for. The ingredients are scientifically proven to repair and protect your hair strands adding shine and volume in the long run. The shampoo currently retails for $77.

T3 Featherweight StyleMax Dryer

Image Source: Nordstrom

Give yourself a salon-like blowout at home with this T3 Featherweight StyleMax Dryer that comes with four different head attachments for the optimal outcome. The dryer currently retails for $133.90.

Hydro Flask 32-ounce Wide-Mouth Cap Water Bottle

Image Source: Nordstrom

A major part of skincare is simply drinking water. Here's an amazing-looking flask that will motivate you to drink water throughout the day. The flask currently retails for only $40.

Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Care Kit

Image Source: Nordstrom

A bestseller from the house of Anastasia Beverly Hills is currently on sale. Yes, we are talking about a brow product of course. This brow kit is all that you need to make your brows ready for a night out. The kit is currently on sale for $30.

Too Faced Better Than Sex Volumizing Mascara Duo

Image Source: Nordstrom

Another fan favorite that changed the beauty industry for the better is the Better than Sex mascara by Too Faced and it's currently on sale. You can buy the mascara kit for only $39 today.

Westman Atelier The Getaway Edition Set

Image Source: Nordstrom

A Baby Cheeks Blush Stock, a Tinted Highlighter, and a Lip Pallete all for only $165. This is perfect if you are into natural, dewy makeup looks. The product is made in Italy and is cruelty-free.

Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Makeup Setting Spray Duo

Image Source: Nordstrom

From the award-winning airbrush collection, comes this lightweight makeup primer plus setting spray. The spray is uniquely made to use both before and after makeup. The spray currently retails for $52.

