Walmart Shoppers Rush To Grab The Best Deals This Week

Walmart has added new deals to its list of weekly flash picks and shoppers can get up to 65% discount on many products, as per The US Sun. For example, the Power Smart Push Lawn Mower, which was initially priced at $450, is now selling for $220 on the website.

However, in order to grab these products at the sale price, you need to buy them online, as it's a digital deal. Recently, many shoppers bought the popular hair dryer that's slashed by almost $100. Another product that customers are buying is the Graco SnugRide SnugLock 35 infant car seat originally priced at $179.97.The seat has been slashed down to just $45 -- a savings of 75%.

Other Hot Deals On Walmart Right Now

Getty Images | Scott Olson

This week's selected deals on Walmart include:

1. Hoover CleanSlate Portable Carpet and Upholstery Pet Spot Cleaner- Slash Price- $92 Original Price- $130.

2. BISSELL Pet Stain Eraser Plus Portable Carpet Cleaner- Slashed Price- $69 Original Price- $129.71

3. Ninja OL501 Foodi 14-in-1 Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid- Slashed Price: $109.99 Original Price: $244.88

4. Instant Vortex 10QT Air Fryer Oven- Slashed Price: $79.99 Original Price: $129.99

5. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller, Electric Volt. Slashed Price: $54 Original Price: $64.99

6. AGLUCKY CountertopIce Maker Machine - Slashed Price: $72.99

7. VIZIO 65″ Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV- Slashed Price- $398 Original Price: $528

8. XBOX Series X Replica 8 Can Mini Fridge (Thermoelectric Cooler)- Slashed Price: $78 Original Price: $98

9. MagicBullet Mini: Slashed Price: $24.97 Original Price: $34.97

10. Fitbit Sense Smartwatch, Lunar White/Soft Gold Stainless Steel - Slashed Price- $139 Original Price: $174

Walmart's Effort To Eliminate Waste

In an effort to reduce its carbon footprint, Walmart has switched to plastic mailers for delivery orders. The retail chain cut over 2,000 tons of plastic. Walmart also stated that it is trying to eliminate around 65 million plastic bag mailers from circulation in the states.

It is also planning to offer customers new waste-reducing options across delivery and pick-up. Other implementations include right-sizing cardboard box packaging, which will allow customers the option to consolidate shipping on online orders. S

Shoppers will also be able to opt out of single-use plastic bags for pick up according to the Walmart statement.

Walmart Tops The Fortune's List Of The 500 Biggest Companies By Revenue

For the 11th time in a row, Walmart topped the Fortune 500 biggest companies list. The list has a combined revenue of $18 trillion in fiscal year 2022 and accounts for more than two-thirds of the GDP. For the very first time, the list featured 10% of the companies led by women CEOs. The number of companies led by women in this year’s Fortune 500 is a “slow, but real” sign of progress, Fortune Editor-in-Chief Alyson Shontoll said.

Walmart's Growth Strategy in 2023

Getty Images | Justin Sullivan

“We are in a unique position to serve our customers and members however they want to shop, which will fuel continued growth,” said Doug McMillon, Walmart president and chief executive officer. They will also improve their operating margin through productivity advancements and our category and business mix, and drive returns through operating margin expansion and capital prioritization, as per Walmart Corporation.

“Looking at where we are today, we believe that approximately 4% sales growth, and growing operating income at a faster rate, are still the appropriate targets for our business over the next 3-5 years," said John David Rainey, Walmart executive vice president, and chief financial officer.